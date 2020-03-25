SOMERSET, NJ —There’s a new collectible out there for Murray State fans that are eager to grab up anything and everything related to Ja Morant.
FOCO (Forever Collectibles) has introduced a brand-new, collectable bobblehead featuring Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant in his Murray State Racers uniform.
FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 20 years in the industry. The company’s product lines include apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. They are licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 100 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros/DC Comics, Nickelodeon, Sanrio and WWE.
The Morant bobblehead is part of FOCO’s new “Arena Collection” of bobbleheads, which is the company’s first time offering officially licensed bobbleheads featuring NBA stars in their collegiate uniforms.
This bobblehead depicts Morant in an action pose while wearing his collegiate uniform in front of a backboard-style backdrop with multiple team logo displays. The bobblehead also features a hardwood-textured top of base with an additional team logo display, as well as a front name display.
“FOCO is excited to launch this newest collection for college basketball fans to celebrate their programs’ histories,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “Morant was a fan favorite during his time at Murray State before taking his talents to the NBA, so we are confident Racers fans will be eager to add this to their collections,.”
The Ja Morant Murray State Racers Arena Bobblehead is available online at www.foco.com, FOCO’s official direct-to-consumer website. This bobblehead is available for pre-order now for $45.00. The projected delivery date to customers is in June.
The former Racer was one of the players chosen for the inaugural series of FOCO Arena Bobbleheads along with players like Stephen Curry (Davidson), Anthony Davis (Kentucky), Klay Thompson (Washington State), Draymond Green (Michigan State), De’Andre Hunter (Virginia), Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga), and Georges Niang (Iowa State).
There is also a Memphis Grizzlies bobblehead available commemorating Morant’s rookie season.
