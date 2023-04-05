Many people have coined the phrase that appears in quotation marks of the headline for today’s piece.
Actually, I yield to Calloway County Head Baseball Coach Travis Turner on this one. He’s coined the phrase twice, so far this year, that I know of. Then again, that was also a favorite line of my man, the late, great Joey Fosko. So maybe this is a tribute to him too.
But it’s true.
This has been BIZARRO WORLD so far on the fronts of Calloway, Murray High and Murray State baseball and softball teams. And we’re only beginning.
You can take many games for the prime example. Turner’s Lakers had one of the latest, taking a 9-3 deficit Monday night and scoring seven, that’s right, SEVEN times in the bottom of the seventh inning (which is where games are supposed to end in high school ball) to beat Hickman County, 10-9, at Laker Field. If I hadn’t been watching it, I wouldn’t have believed it.
And you can say, ‘well, that doesn’t happen often.” This year, it seems to be the common theme. That was the second walk-off win for Turner’s bunch this season; the other happened on Cole Lockhart’s three-run home run on a brutally cold opening day at Laker Field to beat Lyon County.
Then came Tuesday. I’ve sent a text to Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing to inquire as to how his team was doing at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He didn’t answer for a while. Turns out he was busy.
I then glance at the KHSAA scoreboard and see why. Murray High has just beaten Ashland Paul Blazer … 16-13 IN EIGHT INNINGS! WHAAAAAAAAAAT??!! Are you kidding me?!
No! It was not kidding me. Sam soon responded by sending the stats. There they were in black and white. A game that featured 29 hits, seven of which were for extra bases for the Tigers, with Abram McNutt having three of them himself! This was a game where Murray High scored six runs in the eighth after Ashland scored six to take the lead in the fourth! Can you imagine the scene down there as the other teams were waiting to play and they and their fans were treated to this?
Murray High actually had another nice one a few weeks ago. They walked it off against a University Heights Academy team that came to Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park undefeated. The Tigers scratched out a run … in the bottom of the NINTH … to beat the Blazers, 2-1, in about as well-played a game as you would want to watch.
Then, a few days later, the Tigers got revenge for something shocking happening to them. St. Mary’s Vikings scored eight times in the fifth inning to turn a 10-4 Tiger lead into an eventual 12-11 loss in Paducah. A week later, the Tigers played very well in avenging that defeat, 7-4, at home.
More weird stuff? Murray High softball won its opening-day contest under some rather strange circumstances. Pitcher Kylie Chapman struck out 17 Community Christian Academy batters, yet the Warriors scored six runs and the Lady Tigers had to have a walk-off run in the seventh to win 7-6 at Lady Tiger Field.
Calloway’s girls have been fairly straight forward, sans their dramatic 4-3 win over 4th District rival Marshall County in Draffenville in which the Lady Lakers had to do something very difficult, recover from a comeback. Marshall sent the game to extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Calloway responded as Hailee Jones scored Ashlynn Bazzell with a clutch single.
And you talk about getting your money’s worth — along with a heaping helping of Bizarro World — look no farther than the men and women who represent our Murray State Racers.
Less than a week before Calloway pulled the miracle on Monday against Hickman, Dan Skirka’s Murray State baseballers actually did it one better. The Racers scored EIGHT times in the top of the ninth —AKA their last at-bat — to shock every Racer fan’s favorite team to torment, altogether now … Austin Peay. What’s particularly memorable about that for me is that I left the office to go cover local spring sports that afternoon fuming. I had been following the game in Clarksville online and the Racers were down 4-0 and seemed headed down the same road as a week earlier when Peay buried them, 10-3.
What a surprise I had waiting on my computer screen when I saw the live stats score show in big numbers … “Murray State 12, Austin Peay 6.” “What happened?” was my first reaction.
Then I saw it. A big, fat “8” in the column that shows how many runs a team scores in the ninth inning.
And then there is your 2022 Ohio Valley Conference champion Murray State women’s softball team. Walk-off win over former fellow OVC rival Belmont in a Missouri Valley Conference encounter at Racer Field, with a kid that goes by the name of “Rocky” supplying the knockout blow with a double that nearly left the yard to left-center. That was awesome.
More than a week later, it got insane in Des Moines. In all of my years of covering sports, even going back to my nearly 11 years in Benton, I cannot remember two teams playing each other three times in a row with every game not only going to extra innings, but well beyond.
The Racers beat Drake Saturday, 7-6, in nine innings, having scored four runs in the sixth inning to even send it to extras. Then, they beat the Bulldogs in 10 innings in the nightcap with Aylie Schyck’s grand slam finishing the job. That was enough.
Then came Sunday. Yes, the Racers lost … on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 14th! This came after the Racers had thrown out the winning run at home in the 13th. You don’t see this every day, folks. And, besides, they already had won the series on Saturday. It wasn’t a total loss.
Even when our teams are getting beat, it’s happening in the most amazing ways. Many old-timers would simply coin the phrase, ‘Well, that’s baseball.” Matter of fact. Simple. To the point.
There is nothing simple about what is going on this year. This is fun stuff, and as if you can’t tell, I’m having a ball with it!
Bizarro World fits me fine, thank you. nnWHAAAAAAAAAAT???????!!!!! Are you kidding me?!!!!
No! It was not kidding me. Sam soon responded by sending the stats. There they were in black and white. A game that featured 29 hits, seven of which were for extra bases for the Tigers, with Abram McNutt having three of them himself! Oh! This was a game where Murray High scored six runs in the eighth after Ashland scored six to take the lead in the fourth! Can you imagine the scene down there as the other teams were waiting to play and they and their fans were treated to this? Wow!
Murray High actually had another nice one a few weeks ago. They walked it off against a University Heights Academy team that came to Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park undefeated. The Tigers scratched out a run … in the bottom of the NINTH … to beat the Blazers, 2-1, in about as well-played a game as you would want to watch.
Then, a few days later, the Tigers got revenge for something shocking happening to them. St. Mary’s Vikings scored eight times in the fifth inning to turn a 10-4 Tiger lead into an eventual 12-11 loss in Paducah. A week later, the Tigers played very well in avenging that defeat, 7-4, at home.
More weird stuff? Murray High softball won its opening-day contest under some rather strange circumstances. Pitcher Kylie Chapman struck out 17 Community Christian Academy batters, yet the Warriors scored six runs and the Lady Tigers had to have a walk-off run in the seventh to win 7-6 at Lady Tiger Field.
Calloway’s girls have been fairly straight forward, sans their dramatic 4-3 win over 4th District rival Marshall County in Draffenville in which the Lady Lakers had to do something very difficult, recover from a comeback. Marshall sent the game to extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Calloway responded as Hailee Jones scored Ashlynn Bazzell with a clutch single.
And you talk about getting your money’s worth — along with a heaping helping of Bizarro World — look no farther than the men and women who represent our Murray State Racers.
Less than a week before Calloway pulled the miracle on Monday against Hickman, Dan Skirka’s Murray State baseballers actually did it one better. The Racers scored EIGHT times in the top of the ninth —AKA their last at-bat — to shock every Racer fan’s favorite team to torment, altogether now … Austin Peay. What’s particularly memorable about that for me is that I left the office to go cover local spring sports that afternoon fuming. I had been following the game in Clarksville online and the Racers were down 4-0 and seemed headed down the same road as a week earlier when Peay buried them, 10-3.
What a surprise I had waiting on my computer screen when I saw the live stats score show in big numbers … “Murray State 12, Austin Peay 6.” “What happened?” was my first reaction.
Then I saw it. A big, fat “8” in the column that shows how many runs a team scores in the ninth inning.
And then there is your 2022 Ohio Valley Conference champion Murray State women’s softball team. Walk-off win over former fellow OVC rival Belmont in a Missouri Valley Conference encounter at Racer Field, with a kid that goes by the name of “Rocky” supplying the knockout blow with a double that nearly left the yard to left-center. That was awesome.
More than a week later, it got insane in Des Moines. In all of my years of covering sports, even going back to my nearly 11 years in Benton, I cannot remember two teams playing each other three times in a row with every game not only going to extra innings, but well beyond.
The Racers beat Drake Saturday, 7-6, in nine innings, having scored four runs in the sixth inning to even send it to extras. Then, they beat the Bulldogs in 10 innings in the nightcap with Aylie Schyck’s grand slam finishing the job. That was enough.
Then came Sunday. Yes, the Racers lost … on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 14th! This came after the Racers had thrown out the winning run at home in the 13th. You don’t see this every day, folks. And, besides, they already had won the series on Saturday. It wasn’t a total loss.
Even when our teams are getting beat, it’s happening in the most amazing ways. Many old-timers would simply coin the phrase, ‘Well, that’s baseball.” Matter of fact. Simple. To the point.
There is nothing simple about what is going on this year people. This is fun stuff, and as if you can’t tell, I’m having a ball with it!
Bizarro World fits me fine, thank you. n WHAAAAAAAAAAT???????!!!!! Are you kidding me?!!!!
No! It was not kidding me. Sam soon responded by sending the stats. There they were in black and white. A game that featured 29 hits, seven of which were for extra bases for the Tigers, with Abram McNutt having three of them himself! Oh! This was a game where Murray High scored six runs in the eighth after Ashland scored six to take the lead in the fourth! Can you imagine the scene down there as the other teams were waiting to play and they and their fans were treated to this? Wow!
Murray High actually had another nice one a few weeks ago. They walked it off against a University Heights Academy team that came to Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park undefeated. The Tigers scratched out a run … in the bottom of the NINTH … to beat the Blazers, 2-1, in about as well-played a game as you would want to watch.
Then, a few days later, the Tigers got revenge for something shocking happening to them. St. Mary’s Vikings scored eight times in the fifth inning to turn a 10-4 Tiger lead into an eventual 12-11 loss in Paducah. A week later, the Tigers played very well in avenging that defeat, 7-4, at home.
More weird stuff? Murray High softball won its opening-day contest under some rather strange circumstances. Pitcher Kylie Chapman struck out 17 Community Christian Academy batters, yet the Warriors scored six runs and the Lady Tigers had to have a walk-off run in the seventh to win 7-6 at Lady Tiger Field.
Calloway’s girls have been fairly straight forward, sans their dramatic 4-3 win over 4th District rival Marshall County in Draffenville in which the Lady Lakers had to do something very difficult, recover from a comeback. Marshall sent the game to extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Calloway responded as Hailee Jones scored Ashlynn Bazzell with a clutch single.
And you talk about getting your money’s worth — along with a heaping helping of Bizarro World — look no farther than the men and women who represent our Murray State Racers.
Less than a week before Calloway pulled the miracle on Monday against Hickman, Dan Skirka’s Murray State baseballers actually did it one better. The Racers scored EIGHT times in the top of the ninth —AKA their last at-bat — to shock every Racer fan’s favorite team to torment, altogether now … Austin Peay. What’s particularly memorable about that for me is that I left the office to go cover local spring sports that afternoon fuming. I had been following the game in Clarksville online and the Racers were down 4-0 and seemed headed down the same road as a week earlier when Peay buried them, 10-3.
What a surprise I had waiting on my computer screen when I saw the live stats score show in big numbers … “Murray State 12, Austin Peay 6.” “What happened?” was my first reaction.
Then I saw it. A big, fat “8” in the column that shows how many runs a team scores in the ninth inning.
And then there is your 2022 Ohio Valley Conference champion Murray State women’s softball team. Walk-off win over former fellow OVC rival Belmont in a Missouri Valley Conference encounter at Racer Field, with a kid that goes by the name of “Rocky” supplying the knockout blow with a double that nearly left the yard to left-center. That was awesome.
More than a week later, it got insane in Des Moines. In all of my years of covering sports, even going back to my nearly 11 years in Benton, I cannot remember two teams playing each other three times in a row with every game not only going to extra innings, but well beyond.
The Racers beat Drake Saturday, 7-6, in nine innings, having scored four runs in the sixth inning to even send it to extras. Then, they beat the Bulldogs in 10 innings in the nightcap with Aylie Schyck’s grand slam finishing the job. That was enough.
Then came Sunday. Yes, the Racers lost … on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 14th! This came after the Racers had thrown out the winning run at home in the 13th. You don’t see this every day, folks. And, besides, they already had won the series on Saturday. It wasn’t a total loss.
Even when our teams are getting beat, it’s happening in the most amazing ways. Many old-timers would simply coin the phrase, ‘Well, that’s baseball.” Matter of fact. Simple. To the point.
There is nothing simple about what is going on this year people. This is fun stuff, and as if you can’t tell, I’m having a ball with it!
Bizarro World fits me fine, thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.