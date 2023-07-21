I know the general sentiment of Racer Nation is to look ahead to what hopefully will be very green, fertile pastures with the Missouri Valley Conference for years to come and leave the Ohio Valley Conference years in the past.
Folks, that’s just not a good idea. Yes, Murray State’s relationship with the OVC became a bit rocky, at times, toward the end, but let’s be real. Without the OVC (which Murray State did have perhaps the biggest part in creating), Racer teams are not where they are today. Murray State was made attractive for The Valley because of the vast — and I mean VAST — history that was accumulated over its many years in the OVC.
Did I say “vast?” Let me tell you something. It is absolutely amazing what you will find out if you look back at seasons past. Throughout the last few weeks as the OVC unveiled its lists for the 75th Anniversary Teams, I have been getting an education into how Murray State not only has developed one incredible heritage of athletics — in all sports, I might add — but how that heritage has spread beyond the borders of Murray and Calloway County. We as Racers, be it alumni or just fans, should be incredibly proud.
What am I talking about?
Let’s go back to the first of this week to one of the sports where Murray State didn’t have too many athletes listed — cross country. Now, I knew a lot of what Women’s Head Coach Margaret Simmons had done when it came to all being an administrator and how she founded the women’s track and harrier programs. I had no idea we’d had two All-Americans — Jim Krejci and Sam Torres (and, by the way, maybe it’s time to find a spot for Mr. Torres in the Racer Hall of Fame - just a thought).
I knew Jessica Twaddle had been an all-everything in softball (having covered her Hall of Fame induction last year). However, I didn’t know about Jenna Bradley and how she had been the first big star of the program.
One of the more stunning discoveries came in track and field. I didn’t know that Jim Freeman beat the guy that broke Bob Hayes’ record in the 100-meter dash a week that after that runner (Rene Matison) had done it. That’s big, people! And a Racer did it! I’d never had a reason to think about it until now, though.
What else was there? Let’s see. I didn’t know they used to play a major men’s NCAA golf event at Paxton Park in my boyhood home of Paducah! And I had no idea that Murray State finished second in that event and had multiple All-Americans on that team. That also got my attention.
I didn’t know about soccer player Harriet Withers (OVC Player of the Year all four years), men’s tennis player John Powless (coached the U.S. Junior Davis Cup Team), Heather Samuel in women’s track (she won Antigua’s only gold medal in the highly-competitive Commonwealth Games) and, while I had covered her Hall of Fame induction in 2021, it never was really discussed that volleyball star Scottie Ingram helped the Racers win the first set against powerful UCLA in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.
And then, there was one that came to me as I was writing today’s baseball list story, and it’s one of those deals where you don’t really think about it, even though it is right in front of you. But Johnny Reagan is the ONLY athlete at The Finest Place We Know to have had his number retired TWICE. I guess I don’t look up enough inside the CFSB Center. That number 20 up in the rafters has his name on it. Add in his number 36 for baseball, and nothing else needs to be said.
But I guess the lesson here is that we need to take ganders at our record books more often. These lists the OVC created made me have to do that and it really opened my eyes to some things that not only surprised me about what I didn’t know, and how big these accomplishments were, but made me really, really proud.
To all of our former athletes and coaches who made these lists, let me tell you that it has been my Racer pleasure to bring what you did so many years ago, and maybe more recent, to light again. You deserve our thanks, as well as our applause.
Notable omissions
I want to say that I think the OVC folks did a pretty good job with these lists (even including beach volleyball, which I also didn’t know was a thing because Murray State doesn’t have it).
However, and I’m sure this is the case with anything like this, there were some names — Murray State and beyond — that were left off that miiiiiiight should have been on there. There weren’t too many that I saw, but I still think they should get mention here.
Wilma Rudolph and Ed Temple - Tennessee State track and field
First, let me give you the reasoning I was told some of these omissions happened and, when you really think about it, it makes sense.
Criteria for this was that the athletes listed had to be competing for their schools at the time they were in the OVC. TSU is a tweener because it did not enter the OVC until the 1990s.
However, regardless of whether they were in the OVC or not, these are two names that have to be in there folks. In fact, it is quite possible that Rudolph is the single most recognized athlete ever to come from an OVC school. She won three Olympic gold medals in the 1960 Summer Games in Rome and did so under the guidance of Temple, who was also TSU’s head coach. She set world records and Temple not only had Rudolph in Rome, he went on to coach the ’64 team and held high-ranking positions in international track and field administration. He also has had eight of his TSU stars — known as the Tigerbelles — inducted to the National Hall of Fame, including two other huge names not included in the OVC list — Wyomia Tyus and Chandra Cheeseborough (though Cheeeseborough was included for her coaching exploits).
Roy Stewart
This is one that I continue to think was just too obvious it was forgotten when the time came. His record as football coach at Murray State was strong — 60-34-11 - with his 1933 team being 9-0, the only undefeated and untied team in school history (Houston Nutt’s 1995 team was undefeated in the regular season but lost to Northern Iowa in the first round of the playoffs). He is also the coach that registered one of the most imposing scores in OVC history — Murray State 105, Louisville 0. To think of that happening today might seem weird. Add in the fact that our football stadium has his name on it and that he was the A.D. at Murray State when he helped form the OVC and this was a name that needed to find its way to the list.
Deena Wigger
In Murray State rifle, the name that gets much of the attention is Pat Spurgin (an Olympic gold medal and having the range named for you does tend to do that). However, Wigger was pretty darn good too. She did the same as Spurgin (eight-time All-American) but she also won three gold medals in the Pan-American Games, was the world record holder in air rifle and won a 1988 air rifle NCAA title for herself.
Seibert Straughn
This one disappointed me because he was a student during my days at Murray State and I remember him being really, really good. He didn’t lose once in OVC 400-meter races and helped the Racers win not only back-to-back OVC team titles in 1991 and ’92 but they swept the indoor and outdoor titles in ’92. He was also OVC Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 1991. Seems like enough for me. Like Wigger, he is in the Racer Hall of Fame.
De’Teri Mayes
Another head scratcher. D.T. was a starting guard on two Racer teams that reached the NCAA Tournament and scored 1,340 points in two seasons (only Jonathan Stark scored more as a two-year player). He was the 10th-leading scorer in the nation in the 1997-98 season at 21.5 ppg and his career ppg average of 21.26 is still the best in school history. He also did very well as a professional, winning four championships overseas and played on the Austrian National Team. He is also in the Hall of Fame.
Craig McCormick
Did a Murray State alumnus just advocate for Western Kentucky? Yes he did. Among my first experiences with following Murray State basketball were Ron Greene’s teams of the 1970s with Gary Hooker, Lamont Sleets, Glen Green and others. My most vivid memory was the 1979-80 season when the Hilltoppers swept the Racers, the last two wins coming on my TV set, courtesy of WPSD broadcasting the games live. Western came back from a huge deficit at Racer Arena, then did the same in the OVC Tournament at Bowling Green. McCormick was the biggest problem as he led Western into the NCAA Tournament. I was so mad but I knew it was because he was real good. He’s in Western’s Hall of Fame for a reason.
Those are the ones that really stood out for me. Like I said, I thought these lists were pretty good overall. I just felt that these names needed to be mentioned in some form or fashion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.