Former NFL running back joins Racers coaching staff

MURRAY – Murray State football announced on Thursday that Armando Allen would be joining the Racers' coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season.
Allen joins the Racers with seven seasons of collegiate coaching experience with stints at Miami (OH), Texas Southern, and Charleston Southern and will serve as the Special Teams Coordinator and Running Backs coach.
"We are very excited to welcome Armando into the Racer family,” said coach Dean Hood. "He has played the position he is going to coach at every level – high school, college and professionally – and he comes very highly recommended as a husband, father, recruiter, communicator and coach."
A native of Hialeah, Florida, Allen was a standout at national power Notre Dame as an all-purpose back, accumulating 4,337 all-purpose yards while with the Irish for the ninth most yards in program history. Following his time with the Fighting Irish, Allen was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent time with both the Bucs and the Chicago Bears.
In his coaching career, Allen has led rushing attacks that average nearly 1,400 yards across each of the full seasons he has coached at the college level. Allen's running back rooms have been known to continue his "all-purpose back" style, highlighted in the 2019 season when Charleston Southern had five running backs receive a pass.
The Racers will open the 2023 campaign on Sept. 2 when they host Presbyterian.
