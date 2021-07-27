Former Racer Patrick Newcomb wins again on PGA Tour Latinoamerica

TULUM, Mexico – 2020 Murray State hall of famer Patrick Newcomb scored his second victory on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica with a victory at the Bupa Championship in Tulum, Mexico.
Newcomb, from Benton, and a two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2012 and 2013, got the job done when he defeated Oscar Fraustro on the second hole of a sudden death playoff at PGA Riviera Maya.
Newcomb started the day two shots off the lead of Andrew Alligood, but passed him with a final round of 68 to get into a playoff with Mexico City’s Oscar Fraustro, who also carded a 68. Playing the par-4 18th hole to start the playoff, each player made a par. On the second time playing the 18th, Newcomb was the winner with another par-4 score, after Fraustro made bogey-5. Newcomb’s score line for the four days of play was 72-71-72-68=283 to get his third top-10 finish of the season. He was ranked 14th in the order of merit on the tour before the event in Mexico.
The victory marks Newcomb’s second on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. He won for the first time in 2017 at the Cape Breton Open in Nova Scotia.
