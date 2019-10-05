MURRAY — After a bye week last week, the Murray High Tiger football team had to be ready to play last night in their first district game against the Fort Campbell Falcons, an opponent that has yet to win a game this season.
Murray High came onto the field a little rusty from last week’s break. They gave up a fumble in their first drive of the game.
Junior Sebastian Lawrence said, “The first drive was a little off. It was kind of hard coming back from our bye week and not practicing.”
Thankfully, the Tigers were soon able to get warmed-up and get back into the groove of the game.
Charvelle McCallister did what he does best and rushed for a touchdown with a little over six minutes left in the first quarter. That touchdown gave the team the momentum they needed to play their game.
Before the end of the first quarter, the Tigers were leading 21-0. Murray High extended the lead to 49-17 by the time it was all over.
Senior quarterback Hunter Utley said, “I feel like we set the tone for the game and played well.”
Playing a team like Fort Campbell should have been a cakewalk. The Tigers should have been able to leave the field with a huge win and no injuries.
Well, they got the first part, but senior Jaiden Jackson came off the field with an injury and that was a blow that the team didn’t expect nor want to suffer at this point in the season.
Jackson injured his ACL last season and never had surgery to repair it. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Jackson, one of the key components of the team’s offense and defense, re-aggravated his ACL in the game against the Falcons.
“He’s had this knee issue since last year, and he’s struggling with it,” Hodge said. “It’s a lot of pain. He can either try to get it fixed now, or he’s going to wait until the end of the year. He hasn’t decided just yet. We’re looking at probably sitting him next week and letting him feel a little bit better, heal a little bit. We’ll see. It’s a day-to-day thing.”
Despite losing Jackson, the Tigers were still able to pull ahead far enough to allow their second string to play in the second half. That’s when Murray High gave up 19 points to Fort Campbell.
“They probably didn’t think their number was going to get called, and then it did,” Utley said.
Hodge sees this as no excuse.
“I think that no matter who we line up against, everybody has to be ready to play,” Hodge said. “Maybe they weren’t ready to come out in the second half like that ready to play, but you just have to be. That’s why we prepare. That’s why we practice. That’s why we do all the things that we do. When your number is called, you’ve got to be ready to play. Some of the guys just weren’t ready, but they got better towards the end there.”
Lawrence said that the second teams were just a little nervous.
“It’s a really young second string group,” Lawrence said. “There’s only a few sophomores on there. It’s a really big freshmen class, so it was a good thing for them to get in there and play.”
Hodge would like to see the second strings step up and play better than what they did last night.
“I thought we had the deer-in-headlights look a little bit out of our younger guys,” Hodge said. “With a few more JV games, I think those guys are going to be ready to play situations like that.”
But Murray High was able to end the game accomplishing the ultimate goal — becoming 1-0 in the district.
“We had to show up ready to play,” Hodge said. “Trying to get 1-0 in the district was the key regardless of who we lined up against. I thought Fort Campbell had a lot of fight in them, and we knew they would. They played really hard. The things we thought would probably give us a little trouble out of them did. Overall, we bent some, but we didn’t break.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.