BENTON--With three seconds left in the district championship against the Marshall County Marshals, Calloway was down 45-43, and everyone in the gym knew who was the man for the job: Cade Butler.
Butler has made that critical shot time and time again for the Lakers, so his team felt confident giving him the ball, and when he got it, he shot it. Only, something peculiar happened: the shot didn’t fall.
But it was okay. Jarrett Darnell was in just the right spot at just the right time for the put back. Except, the ball still didn’t go in. Before Darnell’s feet even hit the ground, the buzzer sounded and Calloway had lost the game. The Marshals were declared the District Four Champs.
The loss was truly heart-shattering considering the Lakers had just defeated the Marshals less than two weeks ago.
“It was a different ball club than we faced two weeks ago,” Calloway head coach Brad Cleaver said. “They played a different pace of play. Hats off to Marshall, they did really well.”
Calloway had fans sweating from the very beginning when they let Marshall take the lead early on and ended the first quarter down 11-6.
But then Kade Mize came in and put Laker fans at ease. His three-point shot brought Calloway ahead 18-15. From that point on, the district foes were neck-and-neck. Mize was hot and seemed unable to miss a shot. He was a major contributor to the Lakers pulling ahead 28-24.
Unfortunately, Mize’s performances was cut short with 5:19 left in the third quarter. That’s when he received his fourth foul.
“That was a huge foul,” Cleaver said. “We had to sit him for a long time, and it’s tough to overcome that.”
Calloway persevered and kept the lead 34-33 going into the fourth, but foul trouble would keep them from pulling ahead much further.
“Kade got in trouble early and that really hurt us,” Cleaver said. “All of our top-three guys got in foul trouble early. Obviously, that was tough for us to overcome, especially when Kade Mize had it going there.”
The Lakers relied on that one last shot at the end to come out on top, but it just didn’t fall.
However, Cleaver does not regret that play one bit.
“I’d run that play every time we’re in that scenario for Cade Butler,” he said. “He’s worked hard enough, and we all have confidence in him. He makes that shot, and he makes it all the time. We got the shot that we wanted. Jarrett Darnell was in the right spot on the tip back there at the end of the game, but it didn’t go down.”
At the end of the night, Mize, Chandler Steele, and Ki Franklin were named to the All-District-Tournament team. Mize led with 16 points, and Franklin and Steele each had eight.
Now Calloway will regroup and prepare to take on the regional tournament next week.
“It was a tough game, but we get to play next week, and we’ll be ready,” Cleaver said.
