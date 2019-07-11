MURRAY—Four Murray State student-athletes were named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars Team for the 2018-19 school year as announced from the WGCA’s home office in Coral Springs, Florida.
MSU seniors Linette Holmslykke (Vejle, Denmark) and Jane Watts (Versailles, Kentucky) were honored for a third-straight year and senior Anna Moore (Hopkinsville, Ky.) and Sarah McDowell (Murray, Ky.) were named for the first time. The MSU foursome was part of 20 student-athletes to be honored from the Ohio Valley Conference and a total of 1,097 from across all levels of women’s collegiate golf.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
“I am thrilled for Linette, Jane, Anna and Sarah to get this honor from the WGCA,” said Murray State coach Velvet Milkman. “These three were part of greatness on the course as we just won our third-straight OVC championship last spring and their performances in the classroom were also at the highest level.”
The Murray State women’s golf program has now produced 51 WGCA All-America Scholars selections since 1998 and the Racers have had multiple selections in each of the last eight years.
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, represents over 600 coaches throughout the nation.
