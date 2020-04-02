BRENTWOOD, TN — Several Ohio Valley Conference rifle student-athletes have earned Scholastic All-America honors from the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association.

To qualify, an athlete must have maintained a 3.20 or better grade point average for the fall semester or have garnered a cumulative 3.20 or better GPA for their college career following the fall semester.

Here is the complete list of award winners

Jacksonville State

Mackenzie Van Patten

Carleigh Peters

Trinity Hathaway

Sam Payne

Taryn Granger

Michael Dietz

Morehead State

Cailey Dahlquist

Erin Diehl

Katie Frye

Ryan Hinson

Jesse Moyer

Alexa Potts

Karly Potts

Amber Schiano

Bryce Ward

Grace Weber

Murray State

Meike Drewell

Lauren Frealy

Shelby Huber

Anna Scheer

UT Martin 

Celia Gelpey

Kaitlin Korinek

Rachel Mills

Tags

Recommended for you