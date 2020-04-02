BRENTWOOD, TN — Several Ohio Valley Conference rifle student-athletes have earned Scholastic All-America honors from the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association.
To qualify, an athlete must have maintained a 3.20 or better grade point average for the fall semester or have garnered a cumulative 3.20 or better GPA for their college career following the fall semester.
Here is the complete list of award winners
Jacksonville State
Mackenzie Van Patten
Carleigh Peters
Trinity Hathaway
Sam Payne
Taryn Granger
Michael Dietz
Morehead State
Cailey Dahlquist
Erin Diehl
Katie Frye
Ryan Hinson
Jesse Moyer
Alexa Potts
Karly Potts
Amber Schiano
Bryce Ward
Grace Weber
Murray State
Meike Drewell
Lauren Frealy
Shelby Huber
Anna Scheer
UT Martin
Celia Gelpey
Kaitlin Korinek
Rachel Mills
