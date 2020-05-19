Four Racers named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

MURRAY —Four Murray State football players were recently named as members of the 2020 Hampshire Honor Society. Brandon Legendre, Edmond McGhee, James Sappington and Mitchell Ponder all received the prestigious honor from the National Football Foundation.
The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.
To be eligible for the Hampshire Honor Society a student-athlete must be a starter or a significant contributor in one’s last year of eligibility (or are forgoing their final year of collegiate eligibility) at an NCAA FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III or an NAIA college or university. They must also achieve a 3.2 cumulative grade-point-average throughout their entire course of undergraduate study and meet all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements.
Murray State was one of just six OVC programs to place student-athletes on the list and one of only three, along with Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech, to have multiple honorees. Nationally, an impressive 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for membership in the Society’s 14th year. The initiative has now honored 12,127 student-athletes since its inception in 2007.
