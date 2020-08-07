“That guy’s a snake!" We use the word “snake” in a derogatory fashion all the time. And such negative views are only augmented by television and movies, which often show snakes as dangerous, evil, or both.
But snakes aren’t evil. And most aren’t dangerous. They are just animals like we are, and are both fascinating and beautiful in their own way. And, it turns out, quite useful to homeowners, farmers, and businesses.
For example, it has been estimated that one rat snake can consume a garbage bag’s worth of rats and mice each year. So if you kill a snake on your property, you are basically emptying that bag of pests on your land. It seems a no-brainer that we would all want to keep such snakes around rather than deal with substantial mouse and rat problems.
And let’s be honest. Snakes are cool. No limbs, but they can quickly escape capture. They have chemosensation, so each time their tongue comes out, they are sampling the environment the way a dog sniffs the air. Pit vipers have heat-sensing “pits” that allow them to follow heat trails of their prey, a trait that has been copied by our military. And snakes don’t chew their food, but rather unhook their lower jaws to swallow large prey whole. Timber rattlesnakes can swallow an entire rabbit; in the Everglades, invasive Burmese pythons consume whole deer. Imagine being able to swallow an entire watermelon; snakes do the equivalent every day. And their color patterns are often spectacular, among the most vivid and exotic in the animal kingdom.
Some snakes have a reputation for being mean, but they are just being defensive. Many snakes bite in self-defense if you grab them. I’ve been bitten many times, all by non-venomous snakes. Yes, it hurts and is shocking but the snakes often settle down soon after the bite—at least most snakes do. A little soap and water, and no harm done.
Even venomous snakes avoid biting humans. A friend did an experiment in the wetlands of South Carolina—replicated many times—to determine exactly how much of a disturbance was necessary to cause a cottonmouth to strike. Cottonmouths coil and bare their cotton-white mouth as a warning display if you get too close. They are quite venomous, but what my friend found was intriguing.
After locating an undisturbed cottonmouth, he would put his booted foot next to it. None of the snakes struck the boot. Then, he would step lightly on the snake. No strikes. Then he took a snake-grabbing device---basically a long pole with claws at one end, and a trigger at the other, used to capture venomous snakes---and put a glove on the claw end to mimic a human hand. He placed the hand by the snake, but no strike ensued. It was only when the “hand” grasped the snake’s body and started to lift it that the cottonmouth struck—and not all of them did so even then. Clearly, these snakes are not mean, and are not after us. They are just trying to protect themselves. And cottonmouths give us plenty of warning with their open-mouth display.
Venomous snakes can be dangerous if not handled properly. You are likely to have a stay in the hospital and a substantially swollen limb. But the best snakebite kit is in your pocket or purse; it’s your car keys. It is almost always better to drive to the nearest hospital as soon as possible rather than trying to suck the venom out, which can also spread the venom, or apply a tourniquet, which can stop circulation to the limb. Let the medical professionals take care of you; that’s their job.
There are real benefits of a healthy fear of snakes. Because some snakes are deadly, particularly in the areas where ancient humans evolved, it’s not surprising that we carry such a universal response in our DNA. However, some of this fear seems to be learned as well. I’ve brought snakes to dozens of classrooms for show and tell over the years, and most young children have little fear of snakes, but rather an obvious interest and fascination—unless their teacher shows fear. High school students are much more wary and afraid.
I’ve never been bitten by a venomous snake, because I avoid direct interactions, although I do like to observe them. I can do this because I know the difference between a venomous and a non-venomous snake, and you can easily learn the difference as well. Non-venomous snakes, like rat snakes and garter snakes, have small, rounded heads and thin bodies, and if you get close enough or use a pair of binoculars, rounded pupils. In contrast, venomous snakes have large, diamond-shaped heads with thick bodies and obvious necks. Their pupils are elliptical, like a cat’s eyes. Some snakes, like water snakes, try to mimic the look of a venomous snake by flattening their heads, but with a little practice it is easy to tell them apart as well.
All of this is true in our region; if you go south to Florida, Texas, or Arizona, you might run into a coral snake, which looks like a non-venomous snake but is quite deadly. If you leave the country, all bets are off. But in our part of the U.S., these traits will keep you safe. If you cannot tell the difference, however, just leave the snake alone.
All snakes are important predators within ecosystems, helping to keep prey populations, including pests such as mice and rats, in check. Yet some people kill snakes on sight, without a second thought. Such behavior is short-sighted, and perhaps a response to being afraid of what we don’t understand. There is a lot of that going around lately.
Aldo Leopold, the father of wildlife biology, wrote about keeping all of the pieces for the ecological machine. Snakes, ticks, spiders, and mosquitoes might all seem like useless, problematic species to some people, but all have a role to keep the ecology of the planet running. Taking away these important pieces can create substantial cascading effects on our ecosystems that cannot be easily repaired—if they can be repaired at all.
And snakes need our help right now. Snake Fungal Disease (SFD) is an emerging disease similar to diseases affecting some other underappreciated animals, bats and amphibians. Why now? Perhaps because of climate change, which can make conditions more favorable for fungal growth, or perhaps because of other human activities like pollution. But the bottom line is that we are affecting snakes and other creatures much more than they affect us. If a snake could write, it might be the humans that are the serpents in the garden. Murray State biology professor Dr. Andrea Darracq is leading a team including graduate student John Hewlett and undergraduate students Brianna Gibbons, Emma Campbell, and Gage Barnes to better understand how SFD is affecting regional snakes.
Snakes aren’t out to get us. They are just trying to live their lives, just as we are trying to live ours. If we give them a little space and leeway every once in a while, we will keep our ecosystem intact, and we might just have fewer pests around. And hopefully we can help others to gain some respect for our slithering, fascinating neighbors.
