“There’s one!” I whispered to my wife, trying not to interrupt the marching band that was performing its halftime show. A bat had swooped down over the band, grabbing an insect, while the marchers played on.
Bats are amazing animals, but people like to conjure up all kinds of horror stories about them, most of which are nonsense. Bats have a hold on our imaginations like few other species, even though we have nothing to fear. In fact, we should be thankful for bats, particularly when we buy groceries.
There are over 1,300 species of bats worldwide, 16 of which live in Kentucky. Bats are mammals, like us, and thus have hair and produce milk. They are the only flying mammal, evolution having modified their digits into long, light structures that hold their membranous wings. Bat flight is incredible, reaching 100 mph in some species, with quick changes in direction.
Bats often live in colonies, frequenting a cave, loose bark, or even tree leaves. They roost upside down, holding on with their hind feet, and snuggling within their wings. All North American bats are nocturnal, foraging at night, but in other parts of the world there are number of diurnal species, which feed during the day.
Bats feed on many different things. Vampire bats, which live in the tropics, famously consume blood, mostly from large mammals. But they aren’t evil: they often share their meal with other bats that didn’t find food that night. Other bats eat fruit and some lick nectar, like hummingbirds. Our local bats eat insects, which provides us with an important ecosystem service, as they consume pests, reducing the need for pesticides. A single bat can eat up to 8,000 insects each night. In fact, scientists have estimated that bats save Americans billions of dollars each year in free pest control. Without bats, our food costs would go up.
Chasing flying insects at night requires a more sophisticated sensory system than eyesight. Instead, bats “see” with sound using the process of echolocation. Bats produce high frequency sounds, and when the sounds bounce back off of objects — buildings, trees, or insects — the bat “sees” the world around them. They can then use this information to navigate, catching insects while swooping through tight turns.
Biologists have learned how to identify bats based on their calls, as most species produce their own unique sound. Scientists sometimes survey bats by catching them in nets and banding them like birds, but now they also use microphones and bat detectors.
Unfortunately, the number of bats I have observed at football games has dwindled, and I rarely see a bat grabbing stadium insects these days. In Kentucky, three bat species are federally endangered, and many others are threatened.
There are many reasons for bat declines, but a fungal disease is the major cause. White Nose Syndrome (WNS) affects bats during hibernation, and has killed over 7 million North American bats. Scientists are trying to understand this disease, which is one of the reasons so many researchers, including Dr. Terry Derting at MSU, are batting. By monitoring bats, we gain an understanding of how the disease is spreading, and that may allow biologists to find a cure as well as determine how to protect remaining bats. Dr. Derting identified the first incidence of WNS in our region, and her research is helping to conserve bat populations.
One way you can help bats is by installing a bat house, which you can purchase or make yourself using online plans. Bats fly into the house and use it during the day, leaving each night to eat insects. Bat houses replace natural habitat when it is removed from our properties, such as hollow trees.
So much of our culture has programmed us to think that bats are scary. But like so many other things about Halloween, scary stories about bats are just that. Stories. So this Halloween when you decorate your home with scary bats, or your kids dress up like a bat, or bats scare you during a movie, perhaps appreciate that bats are a lot more interesting and less scary than most people think. And they just may make those caramel apples a bit more affordable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.