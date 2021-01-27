2020 was a bear, and I’m glad it is finally over. I am sure we can all find things that we wish we had done differently.
We can also create some foresight from our hindsight. Thinking about our past, I have to wonder, knowing what we know now, would we have still logged forests the way we did? Would we have killed off bison the way we did? Would we have destroyed mountains to collect the coal that powers our homes but also pollutes our air the way we did? Would we have introduced so many non-native animals and plants to our shores? I hope not. Hindsight is 2020, but we can use that for foresight in 2021, and learn from our mistakes.
With the new year finally here, we have new chances to make amends, to forgive and forget some of the things we may have said or did in the past year, and change the direction of our lives, our society and our planet. Each of us should make our own resolutions, but I humbly offer these for our fellow citizens of planet Earth:
We should embrace science, no matter how inconvenient it might be to our politics, checkbooks or stock portfolios. Science is and always has been the path for solving the pandemic, climate change, clean energy production and a host of other problems. As I have written before, it’s not a salad bar, and it doesn’t have a political or economic agenda. It’s just reality, and embracing that reality cured polio, put a man on the moon and created the smart phone in your pocket. It’s time we all learned to embrace science for a better future.
We should apply the Golden Rule to the planet, because it is currently in the ICU, yet it’s the only ventilator we have. Many of us are focused on human existence and not on the biodiversity with whom we share the planet. Even the most self-centered human, however, needs to understand that the species of the earth provide what scientists call ecosystem services, for free, that keep all of us alive. We now know how much clean water costs; ask the people of Flint, Michigan.
What about clean air or the free pollination we receive from insects for our crops? Or flood control that wetlands provide? There are clearly moral reasons why we should never want to cause the extinction of even a single species. Morality aside, without the species that maintain Earth’s ecosystems, our own lives are in jeopardy. Yet we continue to push them off the cliff, and with each push we take ourselves closer and closer to that cliff as well. We need to start treating our planetary life support system as if it is the only one we have, because it is.
Perhaps we would protect more species if we spent more time appreciating nature. Even the simplest things in life can remind one of the beauty and importance of our natural world. The wonderful sound of raindrops on the roof can soothe the soul. The smell of newly-emerged daffodils tells us that spring is near. The feel of bark in your hand, or earth as you till the soil, or the fur from a harvested animal all conjure memories from years gone by. The sight of a bird defying gravity to grab insects out of the air brings wonder about the power of nature to produce such an intricate flying machine.
The first step to such appreciation is getting out of the house. Many of us have felt trapped in our own homes. Yet, even a socially-distanced walk around the neighborhood or the backyard would provide some exercise, fresh air, a look at some massive, aged organisms we call trees and maybe a glimpse of wildlife.
We should not stop there, though. As Americans, we each own an amazing amount of public land, but few of us take advantage of it. You may not have any private property to your name, but, as a citizen, you own public land and it is there to be enjoyed responsibly. We often take our public lands for granted, from national forests to state and city parks. Now is the time to start appreciating them, and the nature that they help preserve and manage for future generations.
Finally, I humbly suggest one more resolution for our society, which in some ways encompasses much of what I have already written. We should endeavor to embrace the future rather than holding on to the past. Fossil fuels, racism, sexism, xenophobia, bigotry, tribalism, anti-science rhetoric and acting like we own the planet are so last century. Or older.
This is 2021. For some of us, that year sounds like a “Star Trek” episode; for others, a futuristic Rush album. Sustainable energy, multiculturalism, truly equal rights, living with science rather than dying against it and learning to solve the ecological debt that we have created for our grandchildren is the future.
Not surprisingly, these resolutions are tougher to keep than losing a few pounds, and no one person is going to solve all of the world’s problems. If we all did our part, however, we could work together to make 2021 our best year yet, where the pandemic is controlled, the economy comes back and we start to heal the divisions in our society and the wounds that tear at our planet.
Might we be busy for more than one year solving all of these problems? Absolutely. Even getting on the right track in 2021, however, would be an accomplishment after all that we have been through. The new year gives us a new chance to take one, two or a100 more steps toward a brighter future. Hindsight may be 2020, but it is in the rear view mirror now. Let’s learn from that experience and move forward, not back.
