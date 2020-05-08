A long time ago, in a marsh far, far away, I walked up on a female Canada goose incubating her eggs. She gave me a look and a hiss, and I knew that if I took one more step, the wrath of that mother goose would be upon me. I slowly took out my camera and snapped a photo of her maternal behavior, then backed up as stealthily as I could and went around her nest.
That event reminded me how lucky I was to have my own mother goose. I was at an age when I was starting to truly appreciate how important and wonderful my own parents were to my life. My Mom has always been there for me, and has supported every step I took, even when she didn’t understand where I was stepping.
I am sure many of you are fortunate enough to have similar feelings for your mothers. They may not have always understood your interests, and you may have had moments where you argued about friends, dates, and your future, but they supported you the best that they could. They kept you upright, picked you up when you fell, and gave you milk and cookies when you needed them. Or, perhaps someone else in your life filled that same role. My sister definitely helped raise me. And those role models helped me find another Mom, this one for my kids. My wife has been a tremendous partner and I would love her forever even if we weren’t blessed with children, but it has been a joy to watch her loving, vigilant, maternal instinct.
And this behavior—this maternal instinct—runs deep within the animal kingdom. There are numerous ways animal moms care for their offspring.
In some cases, they invest energy, but don’t actually care for their young. For example, the success of many insects and fish is often dependent on the size of their eggs, so females that invest more energy into each egg ensure increased offspring success.
But in other cases, females behave in ways that directly benefit their offspring, called maternal care. Sometimes these behaviors are simple, while others are quite complex. Grey tree frog females and some insects use chemical cues to choose places to lay their eggs with fewer predators or abundant food. Female turtles lay eggs in places that have optimal temperatures for offspring development, while female wolf spiders carry their eggs with them in a sack, ensuring they are always protected. Once they are born, many animal moms feed their young: birds provide partially digested food to make it easier for the nestlings to consume, while female mammals produce nutritious milk. And many species, from frogs to polar bears, defend their young with a passion, just like that mother goose. There is even evidence of maternal care in dinosaur fossils; it is an ancient behavior that is embedded in our DNA.
I’ll never forget pulling up a piece of sphagnum moss and seeing a female four-toed salamander circling her egg mass in a defensive posture. The tiny salamander could have made a break for it, and perhaps at some point she would have, but she chose to circle her eggs and defend them with her life. I carefully placed the moss back on top of her and left her alone. There were real predators out there for her to worry about. But that salamander could have been a deer or a bluebird or a spider or, my Mom. Or yours. I pity the fool that got too close to the nest, or pulled up the moss and tried to mess with their kids.
We were all young once, and the majority of us benefited from a mother. Even if our relationship was cut too short, we are all here, doing what we do, because of what our mothers have done for us. And that goes for every other animal that has ever lived. So send a card, or flowers, and make a phone call, to your Mom or another mother that is important in your life. It’s the least we can do to thank our own personal mother goose.
