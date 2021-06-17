There are a few childhood memories that you just don’t forget. One of my favorite memories is catching my first marsupial, before I even knew what a marsupial was.
I was probably 7, and my Dad and Grandpap had taken me on my first trip to Grandpap’s cabin. The clean air, clean water, and beautiful forests filled with wildlife and adventures made me feel like Huck Finn of the mountains.
One evening, Grandpap looked out in the front yard and noticed an opossum ambling across. I didn’t really know what an opossum was, of course, but I wanted to see it. I am sure that to my mind it looked like an overgrown rat. Suddenly we were outside and as we went toward it, it fell over and played dead. “Pick it up by the tail” my Grandpap said. Never questioning his orders, I grabbed the pink naked tail and heaved the hefty beast into the air. Look what I caught!
I looked at the opossum, and then turned back to my family. Suddenly there was yelling and screaming, and as I turned my head toward the animal I could see that my 7-year old arms had relaxed from the heavy burden. Now it was really close, and it had woken up enough that a jaw full of sharp teeth were obvious and pointed toward my jeans. Not willing to drop such a prize, and adrenalin shooting through my tiny body, I heaved on the opossum and held it away, to looks of relief on both of their faces.
I may not have known what an opossum was or what the term “marsupial” meant, but I thought it was amazing that you could put all of an opossum’s offspring, at one time, in a tablespoon and somehow they all survived to become opossums themselves. Keeping those young safe, I learned, depended on their kangaroo-like pouch. But why didn’t other species have pouches? Why did raccoons and deer and squirrels all give birth to offspring that were much larger, and more fully formed? Opossums really didn’t look that much different from other, “normal” mammals, but their reproduction certainly was.
Opossums are the only marsupial remaining in the United States. “Marsupium” means pouch, but surprisingly, only about half of all marsupial species actually have a pouch. What really sets marsupials apart from “normal” mammals is giving birth to premature young. Opossums, for example, give birth to naked, blind, tiny young, an average litter of 6-9 of which could really fit in a tablespoon. The young have well-developed, clawed forelimbs, and they use those limbs to climb along the mother’s belly and enter her marsupium. There they attach to a teat, begin to suckle milk, and continue their development, all within that pocket of warmth and nourishment.
In contrast, every other mammal in the U.S. is a “placental” because they produce more complete, well-developed offspring using a placenta, the organ that helped each of us grow and survive in our mother’s body, and which was removed from us at the cutting of our umbilical cord. Although placentals vary in the degree to which their offspring are independent at birth, they are all much more developed than marsupial young, and this fact alone may have allowed them to outcompete marsupials in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Opossums are less mysterious to me now than they were when I was a child, but I am still fascinated by them, and our American marsupial is worth all of the hype. It has a number of unique adaptations that make you realize how special it is compared to our fellow placentals. For example, opossums are great climbers because they have opposable “thumbs” on their rear feet and a prehensile, or grasping tail, which basically acts like a fifth limb, allowing the opossum to stabilize itself while traversing tree branches or even to hang upside down.
Opossums have 50 teeth, more than any other living mammal, which means my leg was in real danger, as they have a nasty bite, even for omnivores that mostly eat carrion. Opossums are also unique in that they age much more quickly that other mammals of the same size, and scientists have been using them to study the aging process in humans. That may explain why opossums sometimes seem to be lining themselves up with the tires of moving cars; crossing a busy road gets harder and harder for all of us as we age.
When they don’t die young naturally or due to cars, they sometimes feign death as an antipredator strategy (“playing ‘possum”) in which they become limp and motionless, their eyes and mouth open, and their tongue hanging out. Their breathing becomes shallow and they may drool, defecate, and release a musky odor from anal glands, all to help convince a predator that they are not only dead, they are not good to eat.
Even with all of these amazing adaptations, it is the teaspoon full of premature young and the unique pouch that make opossums one of the most amazing mammals on the continent. Only one mammal in the United States carries its offspring around in a pocket, after all.
