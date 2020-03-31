“Peeeeep! Peeeeep!” The chorus of sound was unmistakable as it filtered through the early night air. Although there are many signs of spring, including the first daffodils, the first robin, and the first pitch (we maybe be waiting for that one this year), my favorite signal that spring is near is the call of the Spring Peeper.
Spring Peepers are not to be confused with the marshmallow confections nor with anyone spying through our windows. Peepers are tiny treefrogs with a big voice, even if it is a high-pitched peep. Aptly named because of the male mating call, peepers are out in force right now, brightening our evenings and rainy days.
Male peepers are calling for the same reason human males wear tanks tops to show off their muscles. Peepers use their calls to set up tiny territories in a pond. Their territory may be only a few inches in diameter or more than a foot in size depending on the number of males. They call to defend these territories, and to attract females. Males try to make their calls more obvious to females, and females are more likely to find and choose males with more obvious calls. Larger, older males can create more obvious calls than smaller males, and such calls may provide females with an indicator of male fitness, which could then be passed on to her offspring. Although their peeps may all sound alike to humans, female peepers are excellent judges, using minute differences in calls to help them choose a mate.
The result is a tiny mass of eggs, with as many as eight hundred per clutch. The fertilized eggs hatch in about a week, and the tiny tadpoles graze upon algae within the pond for about two months, while trying to avoid predators. If they are able to survive, they will transform from their tadpole stage into adulthood, completely reconfiguring their aquatic, limbless bodies into a hopping, tailless, terrestrial carnivore. The young frogs will return to breed the following spring, and will repeat this migration annually during their three-year lifespans.
Peepers are much easier to hear than to see, but if you are patient you can find them. Although they will quiet at your approach, if you stand patiently they will often begin again, and when they do you can look for individuals. Pinpointing a peeper call is difficult for humans, so watching one move within a chorus and then tracking it is the best way to observe them. And once you find a male, you will notice the large vocal sac under his chin, expanding like a pale bubble during each of his peeps.
Peepers are easy to identify based on the wavy brownish X on their otherwise tan backs. Their Latin name, Pseudacris crucifer, reminds us of the cross that they carry, which is an important symbol to many this time of year. If you happen to catch one, look carefully at the tips of its toes and you will see round toe pads, which peepers use to climb small trees. Females are larger than males, about 1.5 inches long to the males’ ¾ of an inch.
Once breeding season is over, peepers disappear. They are still all around us, living on the forest floor and in small shrubs, and feeding on ants, termites, spiders, and other invertebrates. They are primarily nocturnal, hiding in the leaf litter during the day. Without their chorus of peeps, they go unnoticed, and they remain that way until the next spring. It makes me wonder about the thousands of animals (and plants!) that we ignore all the time, because they don’t make obvious calls or other displays that appeal to our human senses.
But this time of year, Spring Peepers are an auditory delight. If you get the opportunity to hear some, take a moment and soak in the free entertainment. Like many other signs of spring, they won’t be here long. But while they are here, they can definitely help brighten the mood, as they break up the dark with their incessant, peeping calls.
