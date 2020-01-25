Sooner of later, you know it is going to hit. That bitter cold. The biting wind. But at least we have insulated, heated homes. Even when we go outside, we have jackets and heated vehicles.
But what about other animals? It turns out there are many different ways in which animals survive the winter. Humans use some of these same strategies for our own winter needs. Other solutions seem like Star Trek.
Many people wear fur coats, because fur increases insulation—just like other mammals. For example, whitetail deer shed their summer coats, which have thin, short hairs that are suited for warm temperatures. As winter approaches, they replace these lighter hairs with thicker, hollow ones—increasing insulation so much that snow will lie unmelted on a deer’s back. You can see this change yourself, as their orange summer coat turns gray in winter. This shedding of coats is much like humans switching from a light jacket to a heavy one as temperatures plummet.
Birds change jackets seasonally as well, and have specialized feathers, called down, specifically for warmth. During the winter, birds are packed with down, similar to goose down jackets, one of the warmest coats a human can wear.
Humans and other animals also migrate to escape winter conditions. We all know senior citizen snow birds that go south for the winter, just like many real birds do. Other species, like deer, elk, and even insects, are seasonal migrants.
There are many other strategies, however, that are beyond the abilities of humans, like dealing with cold feet. Bird feet are naked and scaled, and yet they perch on cold wires or swim in frigid water. How do they do it? Birds have fine, netlike arteries that interweave blood from their heart with the veins carrying cold blood from the feet. This system cools the blood so the blood that goes down to the feet is already cold, and thus the birds don’t lose much heat. They transfer just enough heat to keep their feet from freezing.
Some species sleep through the winter, which may sound familiar to some. Black bears do this, spending months without eating, drinking, defecating, or urinating, and living off of their fat stores. Their temperature drops six degrees, and they lose up to a third of their weight each winter. In contrast, deer mice are active much of the winter. However, if temperatures drop low enough, they will also become physically inactive, lowering their temperature from 100 to only 68 degrees. Imagine if humans did any of these things! I know I need to lose a few pounds, but a third of my weight is overkill. And people get concerned if our temperature changes by a degree, let alone 32.
Extreme temperatures require extreme measures, and again animals have found solutions. The main problem with extreme winter conditions for any organism is that our cells are primarily made up of water, and water expands as it freezes. Expanding water in an open ice tray is no big deal. In a car radiator, it can lead to an expensive trip to the mechanic. In living organisms, it leads to ruptured cells, and death.
But a few species have solved this problem by freezing solid without bursting their cells, and they do this the same way humans keep it from happening in our vehicles. Just before freezing, they replace the water in their cells with an antifreeze chemical (glycerol). Antifreeze works because it has a lower freezing temperature than water, and when it does freeze, it doesn’t expand enough to rupture cells (or our radiators). Many insects and some amphibians and reptiles do this to survive the winter. And scientists are studying this adaptation, trying to apply it to space travel and medicine. Science fiction? No, just science!
So, the next time you look out your window on a frigid day, appreciate the modern technology in our homes, cars, and clothing. But also realize that animals have been solving these same problems for a long time. They might have to wear fur coats, have cold feet, or occasionally freeze solid, but they are each elegant solutions to survive the winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.