This past week one of my high school teachers passed away. Mr. Merisko worked for over 30 years teaching high school biology. I didn’t realize it at the time, but as the years passed I began to understand how much of an inspiration he was for my own career. He not only taught biology, he encouraged me to do research, even though he knew that was beyond his own classroom. He pushed all of us to do better. He was exactly what we all want in a teacher.
I was able to thank Mr. Merisko with a letter a few years back. I had heard he had experienced some hard times and it made me realize that, as a teacher myself, kind words from a former student could always prop me up on my darkest days. I had always wanted to tell him how much I appreciated him but never found the words, or the time, until then. I told him about the inspiration he was, and I shared some of my research with him. He wrote back and sent me some of his own creative writing, which I had never known about. Now that he is gone, I wish I had thanked him even more.
During this time of giving thanks, it is important to remember all of the Mr. Meriskos in our world. Each of us is the person we are because of the teachers that helped us navigate grade school, middle school, high school, and maybe college. Right now many teachers feel like they have been through a gauntlet, and they could use our appreciation. Teaching during the pandemic has been extremely stressful, and some of our teachers have literally risked their lives to teach. We cannot ask anything more of our wonderful teachers, but we should strive to do more for them, including rewarding them for their efforts. At the very least, we can thank them—personally, one on one, and through emails and letters. Teachers mean everything to us, to our society, and our future.
Think about where we would be without teachers. Where did the scientists that are creating the COVID-19 vaccines come from? They didn’t get to that point by themselves. They were taught by teachers. The doctors and nurses and EMTs and technicians that have courageously battled the virus through thick and thin, for long days, weeks, and months, caring for our loved ones? Taught how to read, write, add and subtract by teachers. What about the police officers, fire fighters, and military personnel that protect our streets, our neighborhoods, and our country? Taught by teachers. The teachers that teach our kids? Taught by teachers.
Every one of us, and all of our professions and jobs, has been helped because of our teachers. No matter what you do in life, your life is better because of a teacher. We should thank them all, every last one, even the ones we didn’t get along with. They may not have always succeeded, but they tried. More often than not, they persevered. Sometimes, they made a world of difference in the life of a down and out young person. Or they inspired a student to do bigger and better things. Or they just showed someone that there is always a path forward, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, that every future can be bright.
Our teachers are also not just those in the classroom. Consider the mentors that taught you how to hunt, fish, or handle weapons safely; to cook, to swim, or to operate a boat; and numerous other life skills. Many times our parents took on the role of teacher, but other times it was someone else. The coaches, from little league and youth soccer on, have been equally as important, even if they made us run laps once in a while. Teaching is a profession, but it is also a calling, and so many people have been critical to putting each of us on a path to success, whether it is in the workplace, the woods and water, or on the playing field.
Mr. Merisko wasn’t the only inspiration in my life, but he was an important part of it, and that is part of my point. Many of us have been blessed with multiple teachers that have all helped to make sure we kept progressing toward independence, toward a career, toward a future. We might be blue in the face by the time we finished thanking them all, but it is worth doing, especially right now. Retired teachers can always use a reminder of how important they were in someone’s life, and current teachers are still faced with teaching through a pandemic for at least another six months. Everyone needs encouragement, and thanks, and support, but along with our health care heroes, our teachers need it particularly badly.
So if you get a chance during this holiday season, take a moment and send your own Mr. Merisko a note, or an email, or even give them a call. If you have kids, thank their teachers. It doesn’t take long, but right now it could make a world of difference. We all had Mr. Meriskos in our lives, and we need our kids to continue having them in theirs.
