“CAW CAW CAW” bellowed loudly from the backyard, a sound that had become a daily routine. My wife and I noticed a crow that showed up every afternoon, called from the trees, and then dropped to a pile of brush. It was back.
At first we thought the nest was in the brush pile, but it was not. The crow was flying down to the pile noisily, but then, as any good parent would do, it became more secretive and quiet. I never really imagined they would nest on the ground, but it turns out they do, when there aren’t any appropriate trees nearby. I have yet to find that nest.
When I hear someone say “the crow’s nest” I immediately think about a spot high on a ship that sailors would use to see their surroundings. That placement tells you where crow’s nests normally are—high up in trees. And it also tells you something about what crows can see from that vantage point. Everything.
We can learn a lot from crows. If a crow could see tens of thousands of sick and dead crows strewn around its nest, it seems likely that it would act appropriately. Crows in the crow’s nest see more than those on the ground, which only observe what is right around them. Yet even crows that nest on the ground soar through the sky to see their surroundings. Crows see the world for what it is, not what they would like it to be. And they respond to danger appropriately. They are intelligent birds that warn their flock (think the crow news network) and mobilize it against danger.
Right now, many of us aren’t in the crow’s nest; we are ostriches with our heads in the sand. We cannot see the big picture of what is going on around us, because we are not looking for it, or we are ignoring it. Too many of us consider the current crisis as being overblown. These are crows on the forest floor, not in the crow’s nest. If you choose not to see what is around you, the world looks fine. Yet we need everyone in the crow’s nest right now.
We can learn another lesson from a crow’s nest. Sometimes, they have to make lemonade out of lemons. They prefer to have their nests high in trees, so they can see danger coming. But if appropriate trees are not available, they find ways to make things work, like the ground nest I am still seeking. It’s not the best place to nest, but they make the best of it.
Right now we all might want to channel our inner crow. The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but tougher on some than others. Some have lost their lives; others have lost loved ones. Many have lost jobs, businesses, education, sports, or simply entertainment. And some of us are just plain sick of being stuck at home.
But this is the world we live in. Until we can increase testing and contact tracing, or a vaccine is developed, the best thing we can do is minimize contact and wear masks. Doing these simple things slows the disease down, buying the needed time to ramp up testing and vaccine development. We need to nest on the ground, just long enough for us to get through this challenge, and maybe next year we can have a proper nest high in the trees. We can still fly up occasionally to see what is going on around us, but in the end we need to hunker down in our ground nest until danger flies by.
Perhaps there is one more thing we can learn from a crow’s nest. Crows experience the world from a variety of viewpoints, but none of them are through a window. My wife and I noticed the crow in our backyard only because we were at home at a time when we usually are at work. If there has been any benefit to the pandemic, it is that we have spent more time watching wildlife. And if that isn’t making lemonade out of lemons, I’m not sure what is. I think even the crows would agree.
