A pile of feathers along the fence was all that was left. A red-shouldered hawk had taken a sparrow off of the feeder, after that single bird had exposed itself by moving just a few feet away from the main flock. As the hawk stood on the fence feeding on its prize, the other birds started funneling back to the birdseed. They knew the hawk had a meal, and was unlikely to attack. They had time before the predator would be after them.
But the prey did not ignore the predator. They were huddled in a group, heads up, vigilant for the next move. Like antelope watching for lions, the birds felt the fear of the predator’s presence.
Group formation is one example of the ecology of fear. Predators create fear in their prey, and one response to that fear is the formation of social groups. When animals are in groups, whether it is a flock of birds, a herd of antelope, or a school of fish, they fear predation less, and the group allows each individual to spend less time looking for predators and more time feeding.
There are many other examples of the ecology of fear. If you catch tadpoles, you will notice that their tails often differ from pond to pond. Some are darkly colored at the tip, which provides a non-lethal target for predators to attack, allowing the tadpole an opportunity to escape. Other tails are long, have tall fins, or both, all traits that allow the larva to escape predation. When you see these traits in tadpoles, you know that they have been exposed to predators like sunfish or dragonfly larvae, as scientists have shown that even smelling predators will produce such fear-induced changes.
Many species use displays in response to predators. Killdeer, commonly seen on flat, grassy areas like athletic fields, use a “broken-wing” display to draw predators away from their nests, which are otherwise exposed on the open terrain. Other birds are aggressive when hawks or crows get too close to their nest, mobbing the predators until they leave the area. When a predator spooks a white-tailed deer, they lift their tails and erect the obvious white hairs on their rumps. This display, called “flagging”, tells the predator that they have been seen and might as well look for prey elsewhere.
All of these fear-induced responses work. If they did not, animals wouldn’t use them, as natural selection has honed such behaviors through millions of predator-prey interactions. Animals with anti-predator responses that didn’t work were eaten; those that did passed on the genes allowing the next generation to withstand similar interactions.
Humans aren’t immune to the ecology of fear. Indeed, we seem to embrace it at times, perhaps because there are psychological benefits of managing fear. Consider the number of horror movies that we watch, particularly during the month of October. Or the number of people that will visit haunted houses and forests as a prelude to Halloween. Or even our embrace of roller coasters and similar rides. We all know that feeling—that slight angst as we strap into the ride, or just as we reach the cusp of that first big hill. There is level of fear and adrenaline that we seem to crave from time to time—sometimes all the time.
Jaws is an excellent example of how cultural phenomena can affect our ecology of fear. I think about the beach using Spielberg’s epic film about a monster great white as a turning point. Before, most people were not scared of the water. Yes, we knew what sharks were and what they could do, but that was just something that might happen in California. After the film, it was a different story.
I have friends that, to this day, will not go into the ocean more than knee deep without significant liquid courage. Yet the probability of them being bitten, let alone killed, by a shark is infinitesimally small, much smaller than the risk we take driving to work each day.
The ecology of fear doesn’t have to be rational; it just has to work. And humans that feared predators, and avoided areas with predators, were more likely to survive and reproduce, just like other animals. Such is the power that film can have on the human psyche through the ecology of fear.
Fear is not just entertainment in humans. From bullies on the school-yard to authoritarian leaders that try to divide a country, fear is all too common. And how do we respond? Sometimes, like bird flocks and fish schools, we form groups, whether they are groups of friends standing up against a bully or peaceful protestors demanding justice. Group formation helps alleviate fear in humans, as it does in prey exposed to predators. Other times we display or even fight back, like birds defending their nests, either socially, through our phone calls and emails to elected officials, marches and protests, or voting for change, or physically-using violence-all to help alleviate the fear we feel. Some of these responses are lawful, reasonable responses to social unrest or attack, and others are clearly not—but they are all natural responses to the fear that people feel in their lives.
And sometimes, we scream. When a fawn is attacked, it screams, and its mother will come running, hooves flaring. When someone screams for help, at the beach, on a city street, or in a horror movie, we react immediately. We want to help. That is why we scream; to gain attention and attract help, as a last-ditch effort. It’s instinctual; you don’t plan to scream, even on a roller coaster.
Like all other animals, we are not immune to fear. It is a natural part of our daily lives. But as Roosevelt’s timeless quote suggests, it is how we channel that fear that matters. Right now, the collective fear seems to be at an all-time high; some people are even screaming.
Many fear the pandemic, the economic hardship of unemployment and lost businesses, systemic racism, and the abuse of power by elected officials and the political parties they purport to represent. And well we should; these are not irrational fears, as each of them can directly affect our survival. But like other animals, we have options.
We can protect ourselves from the virus using masks and social distancing or we can party and ignore our fears; we can join groups, march in protest, and vote to change our leaders and their behaviors, or we can sit idly by and let them do what they want and suffer the consequences; and we can warn others of the dangers we see, or we can keep our mouths shut and our keyboards quiet.
Like other animals, we can respond appropriately to the ecology of fear. The question remains, will we? That is up to each of us to decide. You already know my choice: I don’t want to be a pile of feathers along a fence.
