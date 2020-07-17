The itching was incessant. I knew I shouldn’t scratch my legs, and I used every ounce of will power I had to avoid doing so, but I couldn’t help it. Running a fever and fighting the urge to carve the flesh off my legs was enough to make any human go insane. And I felt horrible for my student, who from the looks of it had things much worse than I did.
At that moment, I mostly understood what had happened, but I did not understand why it happened, and I was unsure exactly how bad it would get. It turned out that it wasn’t all that bad. Both of us recovered completely.
It took another year or so to piece together the story, and it was much more complex than I would have originally thought. My student and I were catching salamanders by wading in ponds. I had done that same thing for years, always wearing nothing more than swim trunks and an old pair of gym shoes. And that was true for this fateful trip as well, but something had gone very wrong: swimmer’s itch.
Swimmer’s itch, also called cercarial dermatitis, is a rash caused by an allergic reaction to parasites that mistakenly burrow into human skin. The parasites normally live in birds and some mammals, but they have an indirect life cycle. Parasites with direct life cycles are transmitted directly from one host to the next—like coronavirus. Those with indirect life cycles use an intermediate host to complete their life cycle, and thus go from a bird, to a snail, and then to another bird. We were mistaken for birds.
While wading, we had captured an amazing number of snails in some of the ponds that year, which until the itch started, was notable but not remarkable. And what we learned over the next few years, unfortunately by trial and error, was that the ponds with the highest numbers of snails tended to have more parasites that caused swimmer’s itch. Because yes, we occasionally still waded into such ponds without chest waders, hoping it was just a one-time occurrence. Soon after we realized it wasn’t going away, we invested in protective wading boots.
We were in the wrong place at the wrong time. You could say the same about our current predicament. The planet is currently experiencing a pandemic caused by a parasite, in this case a virus. Understanding what parasites are, how they operate, and how to fight them is, now more than ever, critical to our survival, not just our itching.
This is not likely to be the last pandemic our generation faces. As human populations grow, so will the frequency of pandemics, as diseases are density-dependent. When there are a lot of snails in the pond, swimmer’s itch is more frequent and easier to get. There are almost 8 billion human snails in the pond we call Earth, many of which are densely packed in cities.
The lesson of swimmer’s itch is directly applicable to our current situation. The best way to reduce infection by the parasite was to wear waders; for coronavirus, we use masks and social distancing. It’s not rocket science, it’s just common sense. We do the same thing for dozens of other diseases, from chronic wasting disease in deer, to Lyme’s disease, to the every-year flu in humans; we try to break the chain of transmission. But unlike swimmer’s itch, we will develop a vaccine for coronavirus. It may be six months, or more than a year, but we are not going to be wearing masks forever. It’s a temporary fix.
Masks are like waders; without a vaccine, they are our only protection. They do work differently in that masks don’t protect us as much as they protect others. But ask yourself: if you were going to have surgery, would you want your surgeon to decide for him or herself whether they should wear masks, or, for that matter, gloves? Should it really be a “personal decision”? Surgeons wear this equipment not so much to protect themselves, but to protect us from infections they might have. Like coronavirus, they may carry germs but not have any symptoms. Should we not also care for others by putting on a mask and staying six feet away from each other?
And unlike waders, masks aren’t so bad. I use neck gaiters, which work well and also help protect your neck from sunburn and mosquitoes. Many people already use them while fishing or gardening. Some ingenious people are selling masks as a fashion statement, including those made by local artisans on Etsy and similar websites; sports teams, dogs, cats, even salamanders. But you don’t have to buy masks, as you can make your own out of an old t-shirt, without sewing a stitch. The directions are available online.
Honestly, like some people’s reluctance with masks, it did take me a while to come around to wading boots. They are awkward, heavy, and sometime a real pain to carry to remote sites. But I wear them because they protect me. I learned my lesson the hard way; for a while, I was my own worst enemy. But swimmer’s itch can’t kill you. Coronavirus can. None of us want to learn the hard way that we should be wearing masks to protect our loved ones, friends, and neighbors. The risk is simply not worth it. And so, this summer while we are sampling ponds in our waders, my students and I are also wearing our masks. I hope you are too.
