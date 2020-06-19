I
magine a time in Kentucky’s past when you would never see a deer track, let alone a deer. Or never heard a wild turkey gobble on a crisp April morning. You might think that could never have happened, or if it did, it was ancient history—a hundred years removed or more. Both species are so plentiful now. But when the first human walked on the moon—1969 for those of you that weren’t alive — Kentucky’s deer and turkey populations were almost nonexistent.
It took a tremendous effort by the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) to change that, and many people contributed. But one person in particular was critical to the success of both species. I think of him as the Johnny Appleseed of Kentucky’s wildlife.
Vernon Anderson was born in Metropolis, Illinois, moved to Paducah with his family during high school, and left college to enter the Marine Corps amid Vietnam. After his service ended, he became a brickmason apprentice, laying brick for, among other things, Hester Hall and the Fine Arts and Agricultural Engineering buildings on the Murray State campus. He married, and a friend, Tom Wells, talked him into going back to college, which he did in January of 1968.
He had hunted all his life, and entering the wildlife program at Murray State made perfect sense. He did well in college, and was President of MSU’s student chapter of The Wildlife Society for several years. The legendary Dr. Hunter Hancock, the namesake of MSU’s Hancock Biological Station, encouraged him to enter graduate school, but he was more interested in starting his career. At that point, the KDFWR hadn’t hired a biologist in 11 years, and so he went back to bricklaying for a while. But in August 1973, he found the job he had been seeking, and never looked back.
His first job was focused on trapping deer at the Ballard Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in an attempt to restock the state. In 1973 the only deer in Kentucky were on federal properties and Ballard. Ballard had imported 40 deer in the mid 1950s from Pennsylvania, and they quickly multiplied. It was Vernon’s job to trap those deer and seed the state for the future.
Vernon had never trapped deer before, and on his first day of work he was given plans and asked to build 50 traps, which would be baited with salt. He had no power tools—it was all hand drills and hammers. By October 1973, the 50 traps were built and set, but that first night of trapping resulted only in a single yearling doe. As they got better at trapping, they caught more, but he soon started researching other capture techniques. He borrowed a rocket net from LBL, which improved capture rates, but things really shifted when he obtained a tranquilizer gun, which allowed him to hunt rather than trap deer for the restoration. Working day and night, he and his crew relocated 740 deer across the state over the next two years, setting the stage for further deer restoration efforts in the years that followed. Vernon was at the tip of the spear, learning how to catch, hold and move deer on the fly, which not only benefited the deer he moved, but also future restorations that were done much more efficiently using the knowledge he had gained. And as a result of his hard work and skill, we have the whitetail deer’s dominance in the Commonwealth and resurgence of deer hunting in Kentucky.
It is a long story why Vernon got transferred from a very successful stint at Ballard to Yellowbank WMA. Suffice to say that life isn’t always fair. Nonetheless, Vernon’s move was another opportunity to channel his inner Johnny Appleseed, but in this case with wild turkeys.
Vernon’s new job was to learn how to trap turkeys and start moving them around the state, just like he did with deer. He read the research from Pennsylvania’s successful trap and relocate program, which relied on rocket nets. He also learned how to bait turkeys, which he found on nearby Fort Knox. Because Fort Knox didn’t have any agriculture, he had to teach the turkeys about corn; amazingly, they didn’t really know what to do with it at first. But once they realized it was yellow gold, he had success catching them, using a net donated by the National Wild Turkey Foundation (NWTF).
Imagine the scene of Vernon’s first turkey capture. He and his crew are hiding in a range tower as the birds start entering the baited field. Thirteen hens enter the capture area, but one nervous hen hangs up. After many tense minutes, she finally succumbs to the pull of the corn, and when she puts her head down to feed, Vernon pushes the button to send the rocket net on its way. It was the start of the first official turkey restoration program in the state. Those birds went to Red Bird WMA, but others were moved all over the state, and some were even traded to other states for river otters, another restoration effort of KDFWR.
Vernon worked at Yellowbank for five years, trapping turkeys as well as wood ducks, which were banded and released, but his time there also shows the danger and sacrifice that wildlife biologists sometimes experience. At 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, 1975, Vernon was helping a conservation officer apprehend deer poachers, and one decided to fill him with 00 buckshot. The poachers were arrested, and Vernon narrowly survived, but only after nine weeks of recovery in the hospital, as the buckshot had come within ¼ inch of multiple vital organs.
Vernon’s next adventure started in 1980, when he was appointed the state waterfowl biologist, bringing him back to Murray. Although he managed all waterfowl, wood duck conservation was a priority; he caught 2600 one year. He also helped release the first turkeys in Calloway County. He held that position until 1992, and retired from KDFWR in 1999.
He has not been idle since then—he’s taken up trap and skeet shooting, is a leader within the Kentucky Trap League and a member of the Kentucky Trap team for over a decade, travelling nationwide to represent Kentucky in trap shooting competitions. He also successfully lobbied the Kentucky legislature to allow trap shooting as an approved sport for high schools, and most recently has been the coach of Calloway County High School’s trap team, which finished second in the state last year. Along with hunting and fishing with his family, he clearly keeps busy.
Anderson told me that he feels very fortunate and thankful that he was part of the restoration of deer and turkey populations in Kentucky, and has always felt that we are responsible for being stewards of wildlife. His motivation comes from this core belief: that wildlife managers should prioritize actions so that they are best for our wildlife resources. I couldn’t agree more.
We should all be thankful for what conservation legends like Vernon and his colleagues accomplished not so long ago, following this mantra of wildlife first. The deer and turkey in our woods and on our dinner plates, and the memories that go along with them, are a consequence of a career’s worth of hard work, research, and, sometimes, putting one’s life on the line for the resource. When you think about it, perhaps Johnny Appleseed had it easy; maybe he is the Vernon Anderson of apples, rather than the other way around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.