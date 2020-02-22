Although President’s Day was created to celebrate George Washington’s birthday, we now use it to honor all of our Presidents. We have had many great leaders, but one stands without question as the single person who did the most for our wildlife, a person whom continued that legacy long after leaving office.
Theodore Roosevelt’s historical legacy is vast, but he was also a wildlife conservationist. Indeed, as a leader in the Republican party, Roosevelt started a conservation movement whose focus was protecting and promoting wildlife and their habitat.
Roosevelt’s conservation movement was driven by his love of hunting and adventure. He saw the western U.S. as a frontier that should be explored and enjoyed, not exploited. He knew that the bison, elk, and wolves that lived throughout the west required habitat to maintain their populations and to keep wildness alive. And he understood that to preserve wildlife, America needed to protect habitat.
Roosevelt used his political skills to make great strides in conservation, the legacies of which continue to this day. He established the United States Forest Service (USFS) and 150 National Forests. The USFS currently protects habitat throughout the U.S., including LBL. He also helped create five National Parks, 18 National Monuments, 51 bird reserves, and four game preserves. In all, he set aside 150 million acres of land for Americans to enjoy. He also signed the legislation that allows more of these lands to be protected by future Presidents and legislators.
Roosevelt championed conservation through his writing and speeches, and today the echoes of his words pierce the heart of our current environmental concerns. He conserved wild America by convincing others, from all political persuasions, that conservation was important. In fact, during a 1908 speech entitled “Conservation as a National Duty” Roosevelt changed the way Americans thought about nature. Consider this quote:
“We have become great because of the lavish use of our resources. But the time has come to inquire seriously what will happen when our forests are gone, when the coal, the iron, the oil, and the gas are exhausted, when the soils have still further impoverished and washed into the streams, polluting the rivers, denuding the fields and obstructing navigation.”
In this one speech, Roosevelt linked conservation to themes of duty, patriotism, and morality, and helped focus America’s concern for the future of our natural, and national, resources, including wildlife.
Roosevelt was also an early proponent of environmental sustainability, in which we maintain our natural resources for future generations. In 1916 he wrote:
“Defenders of the short-sighted men who in their greed and selfishness will, if permitted, rob our country of half its charm by their reckless extermination of all useful and beautiful wild things sometimes seek to champion them by saying the ‘the game belongs to the people.’ So it does; and not merely to the people now alive, but to the unborn people.
“The ‘greatest good for the greatest number’ applies to the number within the womb of time, compared to which those now alive form but an insignificant fraction. Our duty to the whole, including the unborn generations, bids us restrain an unprincipled present-day minority from wasting the heritage of these unborn generations. The movement for the conservation of wild life and the larger movement for the conservation of all our natural resources are essentially democratic in spirit, purpose, and method.”
Roosevelt was not a perfect President, and many during his time were ardently opposed to his policies. But history has shown he was one of our greatest leaders, and his likeness appropriately joins Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln on Mt. Rushmore. Although many will argue about whom was the greatest President, there is no doubt that Roosevelt was the greatest President of Wildlife.
I look forward to the day when another Roosevelt will emerge and lead the charge of conservation. With issues such as climate change, invasive species, disease, and extinction affecting our wildlife, we could use another President of Wildlife to help reset our conservation vision for the future, and to help us understand that conservation is not a partisan issue, but rather a patriotic and moral duty that we have for future generations of Americans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.