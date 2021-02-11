I noticed the peenting right away. From a shrubby but otherwise open hilltop, the “peent…peent…peent” was as clear as day. I stopped my dog’s walk, and listened. There it was; suddenly the bird flew up into the sky, chirping, and producing a separate twittering sound that comes from air passing through his wings. I didn’t get to see it this time, but hearing it allowed me to visualize his spiral dance, and all that went with it.
The dancing bird was a male woodcock, and he was doing what is called a “sky dance” to attract a female. Woodcocks are a type of sandpiper, but these shorebirds live in forests, not by the rivers. They are also challenging game birds, although few people seem to hunt them anymore. When flushed they speedily fly away, grouse-like with multiple moves, making for a difficult shot. They are so cryptic that it is easy to walk right by them, and we often do unless accompanied by a bird dog with a good nose.
Woodcocks, also known as the timberdoodle, night partridge, and bogsucker, are brown, mottled, plump birds with long, flexible bills that they use to probe moist soils for earthworms. They are about 10-12 inches long and have a wingspan of 20 inches. Because of the need for moist soils, they are most often found in marshy or swampy areas, and the thicker the better.
When foraging, a woodcock walks slowly, rocking its body back and forth, and stepping heavily with its front feet, which may make worms move in the soil and thus make them easier to find. Their bills are modified to help them catch prey; sensitive nerve endings in the lower third of their bill help them to locate earthworms, and their long tongue and the underside of their upper bill, or mandible, are both rough-surfaced for grasping prey. Earthworms make up about 60% of their diet, and insects make up the majority of the rest, along with plant seeds. An adult woodcock can eat more than its own weight in earthworms each day.
Humans aren’t the only species that try to find woodcock, as hawks, owls, and other predators will hunt them. In response they have large eyes that are positioned high and near the back of the head, allowing them to watch for danger in all directions—above, behind, and to the sides as well as straight ahead—while they are probing for prey.
Woodcock habitat can be destroyed whenever humans drain seasonal wetlands or cut surrounding brush. However, they are also affected by natural forest succession. They prefer brushy, early-successional forest, and quality woodcock habitat often lasts only 20-25 years before succession leads to a mature forest that is not suitable for their needs. The good news, however, is that they are able to use small islands of habitat in otherwise unsuitable areas, such as small, brushy areas surrounding by farmland or dense woods.
You wouldn’t think that such a small, plump bird would migrate, but it does. Woodcock breed throughout much of the eastern U.S. and southern Canada. They winter in the southeast, particularly along the coastlines like many human retirees, but usually return to the breeding grounds my mid March or April. However, many woodcock in the south are year-round residents and don’t migrate.
In the spring, males will often display at several sites, called singing grounds, and mate with multiple females, called hens. The hens will visit multiple sites before nesting, and often return to them even while caring for her eggs or hatchlings. Males provide no parental care, and keep displaying long after eggs are laid, leaving all of the parenting duties to the female. Females make shallow nests on the ground within the brush, often within 150 yards of a singing ground, and typically lay four eggs, incubating them for about three weeks. Young woodcocks leave the nest a few hours after hatching, and are completely dependent on the hen for food. They begin probing the soil three to four days after hatching, and after the first week they are foraging on their own. After two weeks, the young can fly short distances, and at the end of four weeks they look like adults and can fly strongly.
Although females typically only lay one brood per year, they tend to have high (60-75%) nesting success, and juvenile mortality is low. Life expectancy is only 1.8 years, but banded birds have been recovered that were seven years old.
All of their reproduction, however, depends on the sky dance, which is one of most mesmerizing displays of any bird during spring. A males give his peent call from a display area on the ground, and then begins to fly upward in a wide spiral, his wings starting to produced the “twittering” sound as he gets higher and higher. Once he reaches 250-300 feet the twittering becomes intermittent, and he will descend quickly, zigzagging to the ground while chirping. Landing silently, often right next to a female if one is present, he will then resume peenting and start the display all over again.
You can experience your own woodcock dance by finding some young, regenerating forest, but I have also seen sky dances emerge from marshy and boggy areas with plenty of brush. Get there at dusk and listen for the peents coming from the ground, as it can be difficult to find the birds in the failing light. If you are lucky and the light is just right, you will be able to see the spiral display up or his plummeting zigzags down, but you will definitely hear the twittering wings and musical chirps.
Aldo Leopold, the father of wildlife conservation, wrote that the woodcock’s amazing sky dances were “a refutation of the theory that the utility of a game bird is to serve as a target, or to pose gracefully on a slice of toast”. I couldn’t agree more. As much fun as it is to hunt them, there is nothing like watching, or even hearing, the woodcock’s dance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.