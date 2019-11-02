Driving down the country road, I swerved to make sure I didn’t hit the small, helmet-shaped creature. I immediately smiled, as I knew on that same day my colleague Dr. Andrea Darracq and her students were searching for this animal as part of their Wildlife Techniques class, learning how to track wildlife. And if I was seeing one cross the road, I was sure they were having luck as well. And as it turned out, I was right.
The road hazard I avoided was an Eastern box turtle, named such because it can pull in all of its extremities underneath its upper shell, the carapace, which is the helmet-shaped part of their body—and protect them with the hinges of its plastron, which is the bottom part of the shell. Its head, tail, and all four legs fold up, making a nice, neat, protective box that can keep predators at bay.
Box turtles are easy to identify based on their shape and vibrant coloration, as their carapace often has bright yellow and orange markings on a dark background. About six inches long, they have hooked jaws and slightly webbed toes, which they use to navigate small ponds. Males are often larger than females, and have bright orange eyes, a thicker tail, and shorter and thicker hind claws than females. They also have a slight indentation on their plastron, which allows mating between two domed creatures.
Both sexes mature around five years of age, and mate spring through fall. Females lay 4-5 eggs in May or June in a nest dug in sandy soil, producing miniature turtles that can fend for themselves. Box turtles, like many other turtles, have temperature-dependent sex determination: eggs laid in slightly colder nests tend to be males, while warmer nests produce more females, which makes them a species of concern as our climate changes.
Box turtles are omnivorous, feeding on plants, mushrooms, insects, fish, small amphibians, and even carrion. Hatchlings are mostly carnivorous and they become more herbivorous as they age. And box turtles can live a long time; 35 years is not uncommon, and some have been documented to live over 100 years!
I am always on the lookout to avoid hitting turtles or anything else crossing the highway, but box turtles seem to move primarily during a few weeks in the spring and in the fall, particularly after rainy nights, as they travel to new areas or search for mates. And those movements are exactly what Dr. Darracq and her students were using to learn wildlife tracking techniques.
To track a box turtle, or a deer, duck, or pretty much any other sort of wildlife, wildlife biologists use some sort of telemetry device. These devices attach to the animal and send out a signal that researchers can detect on a receiver. By following individuals over time, biologists can track their movements and recapture them as needed.
Dr. Darracq and her students attached transmitters on the turtles using a non-toxic, biodegradable glue. But they went a step further and attached GPS (Global Positioning System) tracking devices to the turtles as well. Instead of purchasing these devices, Dr. Darracq had the students learn how to make them, assembling and soldering each component correctly into a compact package. These GPS devices are functionally identical to the chips in your smart phone, allowing you to navigate on trips. On a turtle, deer, or elephant they provide constant location information that can then be downloaded from the memory card once the individual is recaptured—or in some cases downloaded through satellites! This allows researchers to gain information on the animal at all times, not just when scientists are in the field, and it has revolutionized our understanding of animal movements, from turtles in Kentucky forests to the vast migrations of caribou and songbirds.
I wish I could say that all of the student’s tracking devices worked, but they didn’t. Only a few made it to the stage that they could be attached to a box turtle carapace. But some did, and the class is now tracking the animals, not only learning about this interesting species, but also how they can follow other wildlife using the same techniques.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.