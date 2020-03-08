U
nderstanding coronavirus, like many other diseases, depends on both medicine and ecology. We use our understanding of medicine to help develop therapies and vaccines, and we use our understanding of ecology to try to minimize its spread.
Ecology is the study of how organisms interact with the environment. Disease causing organisms interact with the environment that they live in, such as humans. Because we are all part of the disease’s environment, understanding disease ecology can help reduce its spread.
Consider Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), which is threatening whitetail deer populations. CWD attacks a deer’s nervous system and leads to abnormal behavior, emaciation, and death. Kentucky is currently CWD free, but Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois are not.
CWD spreads much like coronavirus—it can jump across large distances. If you look at a map of CWD across North America, it appears in locations separated by hundreds or even thousands of miles. One way CWD has made such jumps is the commercial movement of deer. Game farms are places where deer are reared for humans that want to harvest a buck behind a deer-proof fence. Such behavior is not in line with hunting ethics, yet the urge to kill a giant buck has led to the sale and movement of deer across the country. Deer within the farm can spread CWD to wild, local deer by interacting along fences.
Because there is no reliable CWD test for live deer (only dead ones), and because diseased deer may not show any symptoms for up to two years after being infected, it is impossible to know how many infectious deer are present within deer farms, making our ability to understand and manage CWD extremely difficult.
For example, it is currently illegal to import any deer or elk from states that are CWD positive into Kentucky. But our ability to accurately evaluate the disease status of captive herds is difficult without a live test, meaning that it simply cannot be known with certainty if a deer that is transported within or between states has CWD. Although Kentucky is currently CWD free, I have to wonder how long it will last.
Research is ongoing to try to create a test for live deer, which would help us better manage game farms. But one way to reduce the spread of CWD is to stop the transport of all live deer between game farms until a test can be developed. Imagine if there wasn’t a reliable test for coronavirus, and you quickly understand the problem.
The jump of coronavirus is parallel to the jumps we see with CWD. Humans travel every day across the continents, and they sometimes bring diseases with them. The virus has spread quickly because we have become a global society that depends on travel. Thus infectious humans are like deer being moved across state lines.
Like deer, one way to fight coronavirus is limiting travel. Because people can have coronavirus and not show any symptoms, testing alone is not enough. We have to limit movement until we have a better handle on the disease, and this may cause some strife among humans that are used to moving freely.
What can you do to stop the spread of disease? If you are worried about CWD, as I am, write your state and federal representatives and demand that they stop the commercial movement of deer and elk until a live, reliable CWD test can be developed. And if you see a sick deer, contact KDFWR at 1-800-858-1549.
If you are concerned about coronavirus, which I believe we all are, do what you can to reduce transmission. Washing your hands, reducing handshakes or other personal contact, and being careful about how you open doors are very basic but important ways to reduce the spread of disease. If you feel sick, stay at home, and if your children are sick, don’t send them to school. And, perhaps consider reducing long-distance travel.
We aren’t deer, but the basics of disease ecology are similar in all species because human populations follow the same ecological rules. And that is comforting, because everything scientists have learned can help us combat CWD, coronavirus, and other emerging diseases in humans and wildlife.
