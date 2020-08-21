The hike was challenging. Downed logs everywhere, it was clear that this was a place where deer, elk, and bear walked on trees. Following their trails I could see where they had climbed on top of them, just as I did. There were too many stacked together to jump; even the elk had to climb. Based on the wear on the bark, they did so regularly.
This was an actual forest, unlike most of the wooded areas for which we use the same name. This forest had trees of all ages, and the dozens of downed logs signified decades or even centuries without logging. Most wooded areas throughout our country have been logged at one point or another—often multiple times—producing stands of similarly-aged trees. Logging has made many of our forests into cornfields.
But not here. Ancient trees watched over their downed comrades, whose death created gaps in the canopy, allowing precious light to hit the forest floor, feeding understory plants. The thickness of the understory revealed another difference; here deer and elk were in check because of harsh winters and predators. Such forces ensured that the understory, including the next generation of trees, was protected from overgrazing. Not so in many other wooded areas, where mild winters, few predators, and a lack of hunting pressure produces forests without any understory.
Like many people, I didn’t realize what an intact forest really looked like until I ran into one. Even after I saw it, I didn’t comprehend what it represented until I found a photograph of a nearby area from the early 1900s. The hillsides were bare from logging.
As I looked upon those same hills 100 years later, suddenly the forest in front of me came into focus. The vast majority of the trees were the same size, because they were the same age, having sprouted at exactly the same time a century ago. It was a jaw-dropping moment. After that realization, I learned what was missing, and when I found those missing parts—the downed logs, the variation in age, the understory plants, the light gaps—it was obvious what an intact forest should look like.
Since that day I have been blessed to see similar forests in the Appalachians and northern California that have the same tough to hike look. It may be hell to some, but to me, it’s heaven. Each is still there because of federal protection or because remoteness limits the ability of logging operations to affect them.
Logging provides important products for our daily lives. Like fracking, coal mining, and other resource extraction, logging has consequences, some of which are unintended. Our abundant national forests—including the amazing Land Between the Lakes (LBL) National Recreation Area—are managed by the U.S Forest Service (USFS) to maintain populations of trees that will be logged and replanted. Yes, the USFS ensures that trees are on the landscape, but they make no promises about ecological quality of the resulting forest, although they definitely try.
The Oak-Grassland Demonstration Area (OGDA), with its fire management program, is a wonderful example at LBL. But the OGDA is just that—a demonstration site. The USFS cannot do otherwise, because their mandate requires them to provide forest resources for harvest while still providing recreational value to hunters and hikers alike. Forestry at its finest, but the wooded habitat that results is a shadow of what a forest ecosystem really represents.
It’s easy to see how we could think that such forests are natural, because that is what we are used to. Entire generations of humans live without ever seeing what an intact forest actually looks like, because plantations are much more common. We have experienced what conservation biologists call a “shifting baseline”, which creates unnatural expectations about our world.
Shifting baselines occur when our basic understanding of what a habitat looks like changes over time. When I was growing up, I never thought about what the habitat was like around my house before it was my home. I just saw houses and a few patches of woods, which was my baseline. But my Dad saw something different.
When he was young, he hunted rabbits on farmland where my parents’ home now sits. His baseline was farmland, and he watched the shift from farmland to suburbs in just a few decades. Now consider the baseline that my great-great grandparents would have observed, had they stood on the same land instead of in a European country. The area was a forest, with deer, elk, bear, cougar, and even wolves. Pick any point in the past that you like—from that time until now, our baseline of what is “normal” shifts from generation to generation.
We have all experienced this, although sometimes on a small scale. There is some place that you know well, perhaps a hunting spot, a fishing hole, or a trail that is now a department store, a highway, a parking lot, or, like my parent’s home, a housing development. Your children, though, will not appreciate this loss the way you do, as all they will remember is the thing that replaced your memory.
The problem with shifting baselines is that each generation has lost a piece of the puzzle of understanding what a functioning ecosystem looks like, and each generation takes us one or two steps farther away from what is natural. Today, many think a forest is just what they have always seen—bunches of trees of about the same age with a few understory plants.
But this is all a façade: it’s not “natural”. To really conserve nature, we have to stop thinking about conserving what is, which is what we see every day, and start thinking about conserving and restoring what has been, and what could be. But to do that, we have to appreciate our own shifting baselines.
Shifting baselines are not just for forests. Imagine what our rivers looked like before they were held back by dams or channelized by backhoes. Imagine what the Great Plains looked like when herds of bison migrated across native prairie. Imagine the waterfowl that darkened the sky during migrations. Imagine a world without Asian carp, kudzu, and other invasive species.
Such a world is only a few centuries old, a blink in the eye of history. Some of these shifting baselines are here to stay, but others may be able to shift back. The first step in reversing our shifting baselines is learning what we have lost and what we can gain, by carefully considering how unnatural our expectations have been.
To truly conserve nature, we have to avoid the trap of unnatural expectations. Can we restore forests and other habitats to be truly functional ecosystems? I know we can because I have seen it first hand. The Mexican Cut Nature Preserve was the first property set aside by The Nature Conservancy in Colorado, and remains the crown jewel of that state’s preserves. It was also a heavily mined area in the late 1800s; old mines and pieces of rusty metal are part of the landscape. Except for these remnants, the site is as natural and pristine as anywhere on Earth. Humans didn’t restore it—nature and time did. That’s the kind of shifting baseline we should aspire to replicate.
Restoring our environment—and creating new, more ecologically sound baselines for the next generation—will be beneficial for our ecosystems, the organisms that rely on them, and the humans that enjoy exploring them, even if climbing over logs is tough on the knees.
