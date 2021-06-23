Everything you need to know about living on planet Earth you could have learned from one person: Mr. Rogers, host of the perennial Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Although Mr. Rogers helped many children and adults over the years to better understand and communicate with each other, his message also works when we think about our relationships with nature and wildlife.
Mr. Rogers’ considered his neighbors as the people in his imaginary apartment building, those that lived on his street, and any fellow citizens of the world that happened to enter the set. Everyone was a neighbor at one point or another, no matter what their race, gender, country of origin, or job happened to be. It’s not a stretch to think of other species as neighbors as well, and it was clear that Mr. Rogers had a soft place for living things besides people.
When you see pictures of Earth from space, it is difficult not to think of our planet as one big neighborhood. We live on a rotating globe of life in a vacuum of nothingness, and everything we do within that globe affects everything else in the neighborhood. It’s not the Land of Make Believe: our neighborhood is Earth, and as our human populations and impacts have grown, so have the effects on our neighbors, human or otherwise.
Mr. Rogers’ worldview is the same one that many ecologists and conservation biologists promote: life is better if we treat our neighbors with the respect, dignity, and love that they deserve. Humans haven’t always been very good neighbors, leading to habitat destruction, species extinctions, and a warming planet. In other ways, we have: we have set aside wilderness areas for wildlife, started recycling, created renewable energy sources, learned how to farm with fewer pesticides, and brought numerous species back from the brink of extinction.
Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood ethic works for both city blocks and the planet because we all share common interest in a good life. He helped all of us to see these common interests in people, and made us realize that we should care about the needs of others. Although pandas and sea turtles and timber rattlesnakes all share the same interest of enjoying a good life, it is only humans that can reverse and restore the problems we have created in our global neighborhood. We are the ones that knocked over the garbage cans, and only we can clean up the mess.
Mr. Rogers knew the solutions. Say you are sorry, pick up the cans, and start putting the trash back into them. It sounds too easy, and in some ways it is, as picking up the global trash will require profound changes in our human societies. Yet in some ways it is easier than we might think, because we know the causes and solutions of our spilled trash; we just have to pick it up.
The first step to solving any problem is understanding it, and yet we not only understand the environmental problems facing our planetary neighborhood, we also know the solutions. All of our knocked-over garbage cans stem from two fundamental issues: human population growth and resource use, and we have viable solutions for each.
In many developing countries, women have no control over their own reproduction, and this had led to rampant population growth. The solution to this problem is educating and empowering women, as difficult as that may be in a male-dominated culture. Studies show that the greater the education level attained by women, the more control they have over their reproduction, which results in reduced population growth. Promoting education for all people, regardless of gender, can help solve world population problems, and create a better neighborhood.
In developed nations like the United States, where resource use is a bigger issue than population growth, we have discovered renewable energy technologies like solar, wind, and hydrogen fuel cells that can replace fossil fuels and reduce pollution and climate change. This revolution is already occurring—the new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric, high-performance truck that can plug right into your home’s regular 120-volt outlet, is a clear sign of that—but the fossil fuel industry and the politicians that they support are not going away easily. Although they may kick and scream and throw a tantrum that only Mr. Rogers’ could help with, even they know that the sooner we transition to renewable energy, the better the neighborhood will be for everyone.
Neither of these solutions is as easy as picking up spilled trash, but they are solutions to much bigger problems. What our societies lack in both cases is the political and cultural will to promote and implement these solutions. Our entire socioeconomic system has turned its back on Mr. Rogers, and has become focused on the accumulation of money and power—including power over reproduction and resources—rather than learning to live in the neighborhood with each other.
As we all have known since we watched Mr. Rogers for the very first time, it is never too late to clean up a neighborhood. Realizing that the garbage cans are knocked over and knowing how to get the litter back into them is half the battle. The other half is actually doing it. We have already started picking up the trash, and if we all work together, we can clean up every last bit. But we don’t have to solve all of our planet’s problems at once; we can do it one neighborhood at a time. We can start with our homes, and then our streets, and then work up to our cities. If everyone helped make their own neighborhood a better place, before too long our country and planet would be a better neighborhood for everyone to live in, human or otherwise.
Although Mr. Rogers is no longer with us, his message will follow many for our entire lives. Besides helping us to treat our fellow humans with respect, his life’s work can also help us to be better environmental stewards, if only we will realize that our neighborhood is so much bigger than the street we live on.
