e hear the pronouncement each year. The television news shows a man in a tuxedo and top hat holding a groundhog over his head, proclaiming the result of the animal’s weather forecast. Either the groundhog saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter, or he didn’t, suggesting winter was almost over.
Groundhogs (also called woodchucks and whistle pigs) are large ground squirrels, closely related to the tree variety, such as gray squirrels. They have yellowish to blackish-brown fur, and sometimes lighter-colored hairs give them a grizzled appearance. Reaching 2 feet long and up to 15 pounds, they are massive for squirrels. But in many ways, they are just plump, short-tailed squirrels that live in burrows.
And burrow they do. Using curved, thick claws and muscular bodies, they are well adapted for digging. Burrows can be 50 feet long and over three feet deep, with short side tunnels, a nest chamber, a hibernation chamber, and a latrine. Typically there is one main entrance, and at least one spy hole that they use just for watching for, and escaping from, danger.
Woodchucks stick close to their holes, as burrows are their primary protection from predators such as coyotes, foxes, and raptors. Once in their burrow, they will readily fight off predators using their sharp incisors and claws. Outside of their burrows, they are commonly seen standing erect, allowing them to get a better view of danger. When they do see a predator, they use a high-pitched whistle to warn other groundhogs, which led to the name “whistle pig”. They can also climb trees like their long-tailed cousins when being chased or while looking for food.
Groundhogs start breeding in early March to late April. One litter of 2-6 blind, hairless young are produced, and they live off their mother’s milk until they grow fur and can see. At about four weeks, their eyes open and their mother will begin bringing vegetation into the burrow to feed them. Soon thereafter, they emerge from the burrow and start feeding themselves. By mid-summer, the young begin to disperse, which is dangerous due to predators and vehicles. Groundhogs live up to six years of age in the wild, although 2-3 is average. In captivity, they can live to be 13.
Woodchucks are widely distributed throughout most of the eastern U.S., northern Canada, and even Alaska. They prefer woodland edges and open country such as grassy fields. Our agricultural practices have increased groundhog habitat and food abundance, allowing their populations to grow. There were many fewer groundhogs in North America before European settlers arrived. Perhaps because they require well-drained soils, however, they are not common in the Jackson Purchase.
Woodchucks are mostly herbivores, eating a pound of grasses and agricultural crops every day. During the summer, they can double their weight, adding the fat necessary for hibernation.
Getting fat is exactly why groundhogs are often considered a nuisance, because they are voracious consumers of all sorts of vegetation. Additionally, their burrows can undermine building foundations, damage tractors, and create dangerous situations for livestock. But groundhogs are not all bad; those burrows also provide numerous benefits to other wildlife, by creating homes for species that might use vacant burrows or even share them. Woodchucks have even been the focus of biomedical research, including studies of liver cancer.
Of course, one of the legendary benefits of keeping groundhogs around is their weather forecasting. According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Groundhog Day was originally the day when candles were blessed at church, resulting in blessings to homes for the rest of the winter. Over time, this English tradition evolved into one that was focused on weather, and the German version of this myth added a hedgehog seeing his shadow. As Germans colonized the New World, they brought their traditions with them, and groundhogs replaced hedgehogs.
The “modern” Groundhog Day has been popular since 1886, with Punxsutawney Phil by far the most famous of weather prognosticators. According to Stormfax Almanac he is 39% accurate, much lower than meteorologists, although this could be due to human error in interpreting his behavior. It can be a tough call to make, even while wearing a top hat. But at least Phil is trying.
