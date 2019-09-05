MURRAY — Six home matches including a visit from the past two national champions highlight the 2019-20 schedule released by head coach Alan Lollar Tuesday for the four-time defending OVC rifle champions.
“We have an exciting and challenging schedule ahead of us. This team has a lot of potential and we built this schedule to build maturity and confidence. We look forward to the challenge.”
The Racers will kick-off their 2019-20 campaign with a home tri-match against OVC foes UT Martin and Jacksonville State on Oct. 6. The next two chances fans will get to catch the Racers at home at Pat Spurgin Rifle Range will be against the past two national champions. On Oct. 12, Murray State welcomes the 2018 national champions Kentucky, followed by the defending champs TCU on Nov. 9.
The biggest road test of the season for the Racers will be Oct. 19 when the Racers travel to Lexington to face Kentucky and Morehead State in the second annual Kentucky Longrifle match. On Jan. 25, the Racers will again play host to some of the NCAA’s most elite competition when they host one of the greatest traditions in collegiate rifle, the Withrow Open.
On February 8-9, MSU will vie for its fifth-straight and 15th overall OVC title at the 2020 OVC Rifle Championships in Martin, Tenn. The following week the Racers will travel to Jacksonville State for a final tune-up before hosting Nebraska Feb. 22 in the annual NCAA qualifier. The 2020 NCAA Rifle Championships will take place March 13-14 at the Nutter Fieldhouse on the campus of Kentucky in Lexington.
