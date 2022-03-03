EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville advanced to the second round of the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon with a hard-fought 86-84 win over UT Martin.
The Cougars will face Murray State at 3:30 today at the Ford Center. Murray State swept SIUE this season, getting a Macey Turley layup in the finals seconds to win at Edwardsville, Illinois before winning by 14 points in Murray.
This game came down to the final seconds. With the score tied at 84-84, Mikayla Kinnard’s two free throws with two seconds left secured the win. This came after an Allie Troekler steal.
SIUE had a 13-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
