MURRAY — Even before the Coronavirus pandemic, the Calloway County Laker baseball team had already suffered from a plague — a plague of injury and illness.
Last year’s starters were constantly sidelined with one thing or another. Calloway’s two graduated aces, Garrett Scott and Tyce Stalls, were injured or sick most of last season, meaning many younger athletes were forced to step in and perform.
But, there’s a silver lining to all of the injuries from last season, because that meant experience for the younger guys.
“A really young team had to learn to play without those guys all the time,” said Calloway head coach Travis Turner. “We’re going to miss them desperately, but we’ve already had the experience of playing without them.”
The Lakers were heading into the season with a level of depth and experience that fans were excited to see out on the field. They had an abundance of players and their varsity roster was 16 guys deep.
Then, disaster struck. The injury bug found its way right back into the Laker baseball program.
Junior Colby White was set to be Calloway’s starting shortstop. Unfortunately, this piece of the puzzle was lost in a scrimmage against Paducah Tilghman.
“Sadly, one of the guys we’re excited about, we’ve already lost,” Turner said. “Our junior shortstop Colby White was injured. That injury is going to cause him to miss his junior season, which is quite a blow to our club. He would have been our shortstop most days, and he was also going to be one of our top pitchers. He was a guy that we felt like was ready to break out and be one of the best players in this region. His absence will be enormous. There’s no one guy that can replace him. We’ll need a number of guys to step up in various areas. Colby would have been a lot of fun to watch.”
Another athlete that was going to be a major contributor this season is junior Austin Collie.
“Austin was just fantastic for us as a freshman,” Turner said. “He started his sophomore year with two wonderful complete game efforts. He had some arm problems and worked hard to get back. Illness has knocked him out, and he’s going to miss over a month.“
Thankfully the Lakers have the depth and talent to fill these holes, but with the current suspension on KHSAA spring sports, they’re not sure when they will get the chance to showcase their abilities.
One hole will be filled by freshman Turner who played in every game for the Lakers as an eighth-grader last season. He will be one of the team’s top arms and will assume the starting shortstop position now that White will not be playing.
There are also several upperclassmen who were projected to have stellar seasons.
Collie and White’s classmate, junior Isaac Ward, is one of the region’s best third basemen. He has been starting for the Lakers since eighth grade and was going to be the number-three hitter this season.
“We would expect him to be the most productive hitter,” Turner had said. “We’ll also be counting on him to pitch for us quite a bit.”
Ellis Stubblefield is a senior who will be at the front of Calloway’s rotation.
“Ellis had a very good junior year for us,” Turner said. “He was the guy who had to carry a lot of the burden last year when Tyce and Garrett weren’t available. We’ll be expecting Ellis to have a big year.”
The team is also thrilled to have junior catcher Jayden Rollins back.
“Jayden missed the last half of last year with a broken knuckle on one of his fingers,” Turner said. “We’ll look forward to his leadership and having him back.”
Karsen Starks will be back as well. Starks had to step in last year when Rollins was out, giving him some starting experience.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces,” Turner said.
But the list goes on and on.
In the outfield, Calloway is placing two of their team’s most dynamic athletes: center fielder Stephen Anderson and right fielder Braden Pingel.
“Those two guys can really go get it in the outfield,” Turner said. “Both of them can create a lot of havoc on the bases. We just need to get them on base more.”
So, yes, the Lakers have a pool of adversity to deal with that no other season has brought. However, these tribulations have brought them closer together as a family and has given them the tools they need to succeed. They have set their sights on state and would like to get there if suspension is lifted.
“You lose your everyday short stop, one of your top four or five pitchers, another one of your top four or five pitchers — it’s hard,” Turner said. “Offensively, we’ve got some guys with some pop. We’re not going to have a lot of homers. We’re probably not going to have a lot of extra base hits. We’ve got to get on base. We’ve got to be able to get bunts down. We’ve got to hit and run. We’ve got to be smart and aggressive base runners. Little things in terms of details both offensively and defensively are going to be huge. We really feel like defensively we can catch it. Our pitchers have got to generate swings. Our mantra is get at-bats over in three pitches or less. We know we can’t walk guys. You can’t defend that. We’ve got to be very detail oriented. We’ve got to be the sharpest team, mentally and physically the hardest working team.”
Just like last year, there is no one player that stands out for the Lakers. Instead, they will have to be a good ensemble cast.
