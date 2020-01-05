MURRAY — Demond Robinson flushed an alley-oop pass from Chico Carter, Jr. with just under 30 seconds to play as an exclamation point on the Racers’ second conference win Saturday night.
The play was very indicative of the way the entire night went for the Racers in the paint against Southeast Missouri in the decisive 81-59 win.
At no point did the Racers front court seem to have any trouble scoring as they piled up 54 points in the paint. KJ Williams, Anthony Smith, and Devin Gilmore combined for 48 and shot 21-26 combined. It’s safe to say there was little resistance for the bigs on Saturday night.
“It was just our preparation this week,” Gilmore said. “We’ve been focusing more on our paint presence because we’ve got good shooters in Jaiveon (Eaves) and Tevin (Brown) and our great point guard, so if we’ve got our shooters working hard and knocking down shots and our bigs making layups and doing what they do, it makes the game easier for everybody.”
It was an efficient night overall for the Racers, who shot just north of 60% for the game despite going 4-14 from the three-point line. Even more impressive was that on the misses, 21 of them total, the Racers came away with 12 offensive rebounds.
“Overall we didn’t miss many (shots) offensively because we were pretty efficient there, but we did get nearly 50% of our misses on the offensive glass which is outstanding,” McMahon said. “Then, defensively, I thought it was really just an average defensive rebounding night for us. I think we can be better.”
As a top-10 team in rebounding margin in the nation, the Racers have set a high bar for themselves and even with the +14 margin Saturday night, McMahon still saw areas for improvement. That speaks to the tenacity of the coaching staff and the will to continue to improve day in and day out. One area this team has been consistently good for the last few weeks is on the defensive end of the floor. That stout defense coupled with smart offensive play and a team-first attitude typically lends itself to good results.
“I thought our defensive effort was really good, especially in the second half. I thought we made a lot of improvements there,” McMahon said. “I thought our frontcourt was really dominant in the paint and I thought our guards were very unselfish in recognizing that was our advantage tonight and to share the ball and really execute efficiently offensively.”
SEMO did attempt to slow down the Racers post play with some double teams, but the size and ability to make the right play, especially after the opening five minutes, made the double team appear to be a bad decision. It was no accident that Murray State was able to dominate down low.
“It starts with doing your work without the ball. I thought our guys did a nice job of posting up in the paint and I expected to see some of the double teams from SEMO,” McMahon said. “I know we made a few mistakes on it, especially early, but I thought overall for the game our bigs did a nice job of handling those. We got some of the post-to-post dive passes for some layups, and one that really stood out was KJ’s skip pass to DaQuan for a three in the second half when he was double-teamed.”
Gilmore’s night was one of note as he scored a season-high 14 points on a perfect 7-7 from the floor, including a breakaway windmill dunk off a steal. It was his second time in his career going 7-7, with the last time being against Spalding in Nov. of 2018. Only three perfect night were better in Murray State history. The best two were Jarvis Williams against EKU in 2014 and Ivan Aska against UMSL in 2009. The other was Jeffrey McClain vs EIU in 2010. Teammate KJ Williams also owns a 7-7 night from his performance against Morehead State last season.
“I’ve always been a big fan of Devin,” McMahon said. “I think he’s blessed with elite athleticism and I was excited to see him have success tonight. I think you saw his activity level was high, and when he’s flying around like that he really impacts our team. By the numbers, he’s really one of our most efficient players. He never tries to do anything outside of his lane. He just wants to help the team win.”
Next week, the Racers hit the road for the first time in OVC play, with games at Jacksonville State and Tennessee Tech (Jan. 9 & 11). MSU’s game at JSU Thursday will air on ESPNU with an 8 p.m. tip time.
