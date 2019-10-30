MURRAY — Two weeks ago, the Calloway County football program held a fundraiser to raise cancer awareness and through their efforts they were able to raise $3,164. All of the funds were then distributed among several avenues.
The first portion was $1,000 that was split between Mitch Ryan and Josh McKeel for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, then there was a portion that went to a family to help with funeral costs, and the last portion was split between two families to assist with medical bills.
Inspired by Graves County head coach Nick Kemp, head coach of the Lakers Chris Champion turned to his Touchdown Club and the school administration and the idea began to take shape about 10 days before the game against Hopkins County Central. The plan to raise money involved multiple different venues, from an online auction to challenges based on the outcomes of the Friday night game.
It was during fall break and the Lakers were hosting the Storm in a district match up that would give one team a spot in the KHSAA playoffs. So, the announcement went out that admission to the game would be free and that donations would be accepted with all proceeds going to a multitude of charitable locations.
On top of that, the Touchdown Club reached out to local businesses and received charitable donations that were then auctioned off on Facebook with all proceeds adding into the fund. In total, this part raised just shy of $1,000.
“Coach Champion gave us the idea a week and a half before the event and the booster clubs meeting anyways, so we put our heads together and tried to maximize what we could do,” President of the Touchdown Club, Justin Phillips said. “We had a couple of booster club members go around and do an excellent job getting donations from the community (for the auction), and I think we wound up raising $1,000 from the auction.”
The final part of the equation was a challenge started by Champion. He made it known that he would donate $2 per every point scored in the game against the Storm. Some of the parents caught wind of the challenge and made their own challenge stipulations.
“The players found out about it (the challenges) the week before, and Zach Orange comes to mind, because he put a post on Band, ‘We are going to score 70 points,’ and I chuckled at that,” Phillips said. “But, after the game I grabbed Orange and I said you almost did it. You scored 69.”
The charitable acts caught the attention of the Martha Andrus, the chairman of the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.
“I was thrilled when I heard what the Calloway County Touchdown Club had done, not only in the form of donations to two of our Real Men Wear Pink candidates, Mitch Ryan and Josh McKeel, but I was also inspired by their charity and caring for those undergoing cancer treatments,” Andrus said. “We do this campaign to raise awareness, show support and to give everyone a chance to participate in helping to fight this horrible disease. I am so proud of this organization for stepping up and caring and doing it in such a quick, organized fashion. They are awesome.”
After such great success the first time around with little prep time, Phillips said they are already looking to make next year’s event bigger and better.
“It was a really fun night for Laker football and a great opportunity to raise some money for a great cause,” Phillips said. “It’s something we are going to continue to do.”
