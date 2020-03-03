MURRAY — After all that has happened to this Murray State women’s basketball team, they are still standing as the OVC tournament and postseason play begins. That in itself is a huge accomplishment when you consider all of the times this team could’ve folded.
Head coach Rechelle Turner got ejected on a questionable double technical and they won anyway. Jentri Worley and Sadie Hill were injured and the team persevered. Cekeya Mack had to leave the team and someone new stepped up. Macey Turley and Macie Gibson got hurt and the Racers won two of the last three games to secure their spot. There’s not much more that can be said except that they have earned their right to face UT Martin Wednesday morning, and as big of a challenge as it appears to be on paper, you can’t count this team out at any point.
This year, the plan for Turner and her staff was to make the team uncomfortable so they could learn to be comfortable despite the situation. They ran situational drills and continued to make the team get used to being uncomfortable. By the time the season started, game situations served the purpose of creating discomfort, but once conference play rolled around, it wasn’t just game situations and drills that had them feeling uneasy.
“As the season went on the challenges became the adversity,” Turner said. “To see them be able to go through that and have it continue to happen to us every game it seems like something is happening, but to see them be able to collectively gather themselves and the composure that those kids have in those moments has taught me so much.”
The fight and toughness they have shown will be needed in the first round. UT Martin (20-9, 16-2) has been incredible this season and for good reason. They have Chelsey Perry, a player that averaged 23.7 points per game to go with eight rebounds per game, and former Murray High Lady Tiger Maddie Waldrop, who averaged 12.7 points per game and eight rebounds per game while fighting a painful back injury.
“UT Martin is the best team in the league with the best player (Perry) in the league,” Turner said. “(Waldrop) has been great in conference play. She and Chelsea Perry are a dynamite duo and they are going to be very difficult to guard. Their pressure is going to be hard. The pace in which they play is going to be difficult for us to keep up with.”
The previous two meetings with the Skyhawks didn’t go well for the Racers. In the first game, they lost 89-64 as Perry and Waldrop combined for 35 points and 19 rebounds. They were outrebounded, outshot and outplayed.
Then there was the second meeting, on the road. As much as the Racers struggled to keep pace in the first half, the third quarter was the true difference. The Skyhawks dominated the third 23-5 and went on to win 98-56.
If the Racers are going to stand a chance of winning they will need a huge game from Laci Hawthorne, and she has the confidence that they can do the improbable.
“We played them twice already so we kind of know what they do but we can’t really focus too much on them,” Hawthorne said. “We have got to focus on ourselves, and I feel like if we play the type of basketball that I know we can play, I think we will be there right with them.”
It’s not impossible for the Racers to win; in fact, the only time in the history of the women’s tournament that an eight-seed knocked off a one-seed was in 2016 when the Racers beat the Skyhawks.
The attitude with which the Racers play gives them as much of a shot as anyone to beat UT Martin.
“They don’t even blink. They just say, ‘Coach, what do you need me to do? What’s next?’ and I just think that’s something that if nobody else remembers anything about this team this year, the one thing they need to remember is how big of a heart all of these kids had,” Turner said.
“I just feel like we don’t quit. I think that is what our coach really likes about us. We just fight until the end,” Hawthorne said.
A win would be massive, but even in a loss, the Racers would gain something important for next season — experience.
