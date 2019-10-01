Gallimore advances to KHSAA

MURRAY— The Region 1 boy’s golf tournament took place yesterday and Calloway County had an individual state qualifier in Ty Gallimore.
Overall, the Marshals won the team title but Gallimore finished third overall with a 74 and punched his ticket to the KHSAA state tournament. Head coach Charlie Miles said that was exactly what they expected out of Gallimore.
“This was the expectation for Ty. Ty has the golf game as good as anybody’s and we knew he could prove it and he did just that today. We started out the year expecting to go to state and now he’s going,” Miles said. “If he gets his putting down a little better, he’s as good as anybody I’ve watched play this year.”
“His performance today was great,” Miles said. “He started very strong at 3-under after four holes. No nerves at all, just overflowing with a calm confidence. He had a couple of short putts lip out toward the end of the round that brought his score up, but it was still a great round.”
The Lakers team finished with a 358 which was 69 strokes off the winners from Marshall County.
For Murray High, they were led by Brogan Welsh who shot an 80. The team finished with a score of 336.
Other scores from Calloway County were Tanner Crouch with a 93, Chandler Steele with a 95, Cade Butler with a 96, and Caleb Tickner with a 105.
For the Tigers, Jack Epperson shot an 83, Grant Whiataker shot an 84, Blake Newsome ended his career with an 89, and Jonah Morgan shot an even 100.
Tigers head coach Denise Whitaker said she was proud of the team’s growth and apprecaited the senior leadership.
