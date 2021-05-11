MURRAY—Graduate transfer Sam Gardner has been named OVC Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season while senior Ryan Perkins claimed OVC Co-Player of the Week, second time in his career and first time this season.
Gardner struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced in setting the tone in an 11-0 victory over UT Martin. He went seven innings and allowed only three hits (two singles) and walked only one batter.
He finished with a career-best 10 strikeouts and made way for the bullpen which closed out the shutout.
Gardner ranks fourth in the OVC in strikeouts (9.70/game), ninth in opponent batting average (.254) and 10th in E.R.A. (4.37).
In conference play, Gardner is 5-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 51 strikeouts, good for fourth and fifth, respectively, in the OVC.
In four games last week Perkins hit .462 (6-for-13) with five runs, two doubles, a triple, home run, two walks, 1.000 slugging percentage and .533 on-base percentage as Murray State won all four of its games.
To open the week, Perkins walked to lead off the 12th inning against Belmont, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored the game-winning, walk-off run on a wild pitch.
In the team’s 11-0 win over UT Martin in game two of the series, was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run and four RBI.
He ended the week by going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two runs scored. Perkins ranks seventh in the OVC in doubles (0.30/game).n
