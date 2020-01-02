MURRAY — Conference play has arrived and the Murray State women’s basketball team is as prepared as they can be for what will be a gauntlet to start league play.
Tonight the Racers will face the UT Martin Skyhawks, who were picked to finish second in the conference. They also had two players earn preseason All-OVC honors, in Maddie Waldrop and Chelsey Perry. The conference start is clearly challenging with the Racers facing the seven teams that were ranked above them in the preseason poll within the first eight games, but head coach Rechelle Turner said they knew this was coming and they are aware of what it will take to come away with wins.
“Of the first eight games of our conference season, seven of them are against teams ranked above us,” Turner said. “It’s a very difficult schedule for us. There’s not really any time that we can take a break whatsoever. We know that we are going to have to play every possession of every game and if teams beat us they have to beat us because they are better than us. Not because they outworked us. So that’s been our philosophy and our mindset going into the beginning of the (conference) season with UT Martin.”
The idea of being the toughest team on the court and the team with the most effort has been instilled from day one by Turner. During the non-conference slate, the Racers faced some adversity with a couple of top-25 teams and some other high-quality opponents. It was enough to hammer home the point that effort is necessary every minute of the game.
“Non-conference I thought gave us a lot of opportunities to play a lot of different ways,” Turner said. “Our non-conference schedule, we had some games against very athletic teams, and we also had some games against some sharpshooting teams, so I felt like overall it gave us a great foundation going into league play. We realized that we have to play hard the whole entire game. We can’t just play two or three quarters. We have to be ready to play from the beginning, so hopefully those are lessons we will take into conference play.”
Turner has said before that her team is not the most talented in the conference, and that they are recruiting to fix that, but that her team is capable of doing incredible things despite the mismatch as long as they play as close to perfect as they can.
“The margin of error is so small that we have to do everything well,” Turner said. “We can’t take any possessions off and I think that’s the one thing we are still trying to grow into, is realizing that mental and physical effort has to be there the entire time because we still show lapses in that. Some of that is youth. Some of that is inexperience. But there can’t be any excuses going into conference.”
Tonight, the biggest challenge will be stopping the two preseason All-OVC players, Perry and Waldrop.
“First thing you see is Chelsey Perry. I believe at this point she is the best player in the league,” Turner said. “She has shown the ability to score on the inside, mid-range game, she’s shooting 40% from three as a 6-2 post player. He’s (head coach Kevin McMillan) played her at every position but one. She comes off screens like she’s a guard. She’s a very difficult matchup for us because of her length and athleticsm and her ability to do more than one thing.”
“I may be a little partial but I think their glue player is Maddie (Waldrop). She’s a workhorse. She’s going to do the dirty work. She’s going to do the things nobody else wants to do. She is going to effort every single play…If you don’t match her effort, she’s going to make you look bad.”
An area where the Racers are going to be outmatched is in size, but Turner said that shouldn’t affect the team’s ability ti rebound. At the end of the day that is an effort stat, not one that is solely dependent on size.
“Rebounding is not about talent. You don’t have to have an inch of talent to play,” Turner said. “It’s not about size. It’s about heart. We know that rebounding is going be huge going into conference because we have to limit other people’s possessions and when you give them offensive rebounds, and second and third chances, it takes their shot numbers up and we need to keep those low.”
