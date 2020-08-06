MURRAY — The high school golf season continued this week with the Murray High girls competing at the Lady Scottie tournament in Glasgow on Monday. As a team the Tigers shot a 355 and finished in fifth place overall out of 14 teams.
Mary Browder Howell once again led the team with a 77, while Claire Whitaker and Macy Saylor tied for second with an 88. Howell’s 77 was good enough for fourth place overall individually.
All teams were in action on Tuesday with the Calloway County and Murray High boys playing nine holes at the Murray Country Club.
With four teams competing, the Lakers took second place, shooting a 190. Murray High took third with a team score of 200. Leading the way for the Lakers was Aidan Poston, who shot a 42, and Caleb Ticknor, who shot a 44. For the Tigers, Jonah Morgan had the best finish with a 45, and Jack Epperson shot a 47.
Meanwhile, the Calloway County and Murray High girls golf teams were taking part in an 18-hole tournament in Hopkinsville.
The Tigers earned a fourth place finish among 14 teams and Howell finished with a team-best 73. Whitaker shot her best round of the season with a 79 to help the Tigers secure fourth place. Calloway County still doesn’t have a fourth golfer to compete for team positioning, but Skylar Waller shot a team-best 83 and was followed by Mia Miles who shot a 94. Jane Campbell finished with a 103 to round out the scores for the Lakers.
The Lakers and Tigers will face off again on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Murray Country Club.
