MAYFIELD—The Murray Tigers grabbed three late runs to get a 3-1 win over Graves on Tuesday night.
Graves took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Neither team could get a run across after the early score as both defenses stepped up and kept base runners off the bags.
Murray got their first run of the night in the fifth inning on a Kade Gibson ground out that scored a run tying the game, 1-1.
Gibson got the deciding two runs across the plate in the top of the sixth on a two-run RBI to give the Tigers the 3-1 win.
Nick Holcomb took the win for the Tigers. He went seven innings allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight in the game. n
