PADUCAH—The Murray Tigers only needed two runs to get the win over the St.Mary Vikings on Wednesday in a pitchers-duel 2-0 win.
The Tigers scored early on a RBI single by Carson Tucker to give Murray the 1-0 lead.
Kade Gibson for Murray and Luke Heath for St.Mary went back and forth early in the game. Neither pitcher would give up anything and the base runners were limited throughout the game.
The only other run in the game came from a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning by Reese Wilson for Murray to give the Tigers the game deciding 2-0 lead.
Gibson pitched the full game shutout for the Tigers. He went seven innings and threw 106 pitches in the win. Gibson also recorded six strikeouts and three hits in the game.
Six different Tigers recorded a hit in the win. Nick Holcomb, Austin Miller, Gibson, Tucker, Abram McNutt and Wilson recorded hits in the win. n
