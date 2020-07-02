Gierhart commits to Murray State

MURRAY — Murray High soccer standout Angela Gierhart announced her commitment to continue her athletic career at Murray State via Facebook on Wednesday.
The senior is headed into her final high school season with 30 career goals and 39 assists from her midfield position, while also making a few appearances at goalkeeper for the Lady Tigers where she recorded 56 saves last year. She will join another former Lady Tiger, Parker Greer, at Murray State.
Head coach of the Lady Tigers, Shauna Traylor, said that Gierhart is a special athlete with all of the skills you look for in a player.
“Angela is an all around athlete,” Traylor said. “She plays multiple sports and can play multiple positions in soccer. She is a selfless player and would rather dish out assists than score the goal. She will be successful at the next level due to her versatility.”
As a multi-sport athlete, Gierhart has excelled as a Lady Tiger. She has played soccer, basketball and softball for the high school team and been a major contributor and leader for every team. For quite a while, it has been obvious to those around her that she would go on to play one sport or another at the college level. The only questions were where and what sport.
“Honestly, when I first coached her in sixth grade as a middle school soccer player, she was a standout and really contributed to our middle school team then,” Traylor said. “From there I knew she would play a sport in college, I just didn’t know which one she would choose.”
She has been a part of big games and even bigger moments and has proven she has the clutch factor. As she looked ahead to where she wanted to go with her athletic career the choice was clear. She wanted to play soccer at Murray State.
“I’ve enjoyed playing every sport, but I started playing soccer very young and I’ve been very fortunate to have many people help me along the way to become the player I am,” Gierhart said. “I fell in love with this game, and Murray State has always felt like a home to me. They have a winning tradition and always push their athletes to be their best on and off the field.”
Traylor also played collegiately at Murray State and said she is excited to see her carry on at the next level.
“I am so proud of Angela and her decision to play at MSU,” Traylor said. “I had a wonderful experience as a Racer soccer player and I strive for my players to continue their soccer career if they desire to. I enjoy going to games and watching games online, so to be able to watch my former players play at my alma mater makes me smile.”
Gierhart added that Murray State has always had a special place in her heart and it was just a matter of when she was going to announce the decision to play for them.
“I’ve known about this opportunity since last summer,” Gierhart said. “I’ve been to many of their camps and they’ve always made me feel welcomed and helped me become a better player. I wanted to wait until I was officially a senior and today (Wednesday) I felt in my heart it was the right day to announce. I’m looking forward to playing for Coach (Matt) Lodge.”
If her high school career is any indicator, Gierhart is poised to make an impact on the Racers team. The one certainty is that she will be one of the hardest workers on the field, no matter who else is out there or what the competition is like.
“Angela is a hard worker and always wants to know what she can do to get better as a player or play better or help her team,” Traylor said. “She is going to work her tail off to get onto the pitch and I think she will be a great asset to the Racers.”
