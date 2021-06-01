MURRAY—Sierra Gilmore and Jenna Veber of Murray State softball have earned All-OVC accolades, as announced by the conference on Wednesday. Gilmore garnered All-OVC second team honors, while Veber landed a spot on the league’s All-Newcomer team.
For Gilmore, the Williamsburg, Indiana native notches her first All-OVC honor after leading the Racers in batting average (.327), on-base percentage (.381), and slugging percentage (.532). She also led the way with 40 RBI (5th in the OVC) while posting a league-high 17 doubles. The senior shortstop also chipped in five home runs and turned in a team-high 18 multi-hit performances that accompanied ten occasions where she drove in two runs or more. Now with 124 RBI in a Murray State uniform, Gilmore owns the #4 spot on the program’s all-time list –just 19 behind Jessica Twaddle’s 143 for the most in Racer history.
For Veber, the sophomore from Oswego, Illinois lands a spot on the OVC’s All-Newcomer team after posting a 2.58 ERA over a conference-leading 39 appearances on the year. She struck out 61 over 127.1 innings of work while walking just ten batters as her 6.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranks 25th in the nation. Additionally, she is fourth among all NCAA Division I pitchers in walks allowed per seven innings with a mark of 0.55 – one that is the second-best single-season rate on Murray State’s all-time list behind her 0.26 mark through 53.1 innings in 2020. She notched eight wins while her four saves were also the second-highest single-season total in program history.
With the addition of Gilmore and Veber, the Racers now have 38 All-OVC selections in their history. They also became the 25th and 26th under head coach Kara Amundson since she took the helm in 2013. n
