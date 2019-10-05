MURRAY — In the first home game of the season, the Murray State Racers did exactly what they’ve done the last several years on their volleyball court, they swept the opposition away. UT Martin went down in straight sets 25-19, 25-16, 25-16.
Just three years ago, a player by the name of Scottie Ingram was on her way out and a freshman named Rachel Giustino was hoping to fill the shoes of the only Racers volleyball player to ever have her number retired. Now, just one game into the OVC portion of the schedule, Giustino is on pace to surpass Ingram on the all-time kills list. The record, set in 2016, stands at 1,598. Giustino has already moved into third place on the list and needs 149 more kills to surpass Ingram.
It’s only a matter of time at this point. She could average 11 kills per game and become the first player in Racers history to break into the 1600 kills club. For comparison, she is currently averaging 17 kills per game and had a whopping 20 last night on .405 hitting percentage.
“To be honest, that’s what we are looking for,” head coach David Schwepker said. “She needs to play well like this and she’s doing a good job. We love having her out there…She just keeps getting better and better and that’s the key.”
The Racers (9-6, 3-0) have continued to improve this season as a team and part of that stems from playing a tough non-conference schedule. Schwepker said by challenging themselves they took some losses but were able to learn from those losses.
“Those losses, even though I hate them, are good things for us, so that we know what we’ve got to work on,” Schwepker said.
In conference, the Racers have started the season without a blemish as they have collected a sweep in all three matches. One piece of the puzzle is a freshman named Alysha Smith who has added something to the team that they haven’t had much of in years past, and that is a presence at the net defensively. Last night Smith had three blocks and countless altered shots and that, Schwepker said, is only going to make his defense better.
“I think we are a pretty good defensive team already, and then when you have a big block, it makes it even better for our defense in the back row,”Schwepker said. “Even if she doesn’t get all of the blocks, she makes it difficult for the hitters and then they are afraid of her and they go around her and our other defenders can handle the ball pretty well.”
Statistically last night, Becca Fernandez led the team with 15 digs, Giustino led with 20 kills, and Ashley McBee had 25 assists from her setter position. The Racers had five service aces and seven service errors. They picked up eight blocks and held the Skyhawks attack to a measly .061 hitting percentage.
The Racers will look to continue their dominance with another home game tonight at 6 p.m. when they host Southeast Missouri. In the preseason poll, the Redhawks were picked to finish sixth in the conference. The Racers were selected as the favorites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.