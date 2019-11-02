MURRAY — When Scottie Ingram walked off the volleyball court for the last time in 2016, many thought her Murray State record for kills would stand for a while at 1,598. However, little did she know that one of her teammates on her team that year would break it just three years later.
Senior Rachel Giustino led the Racers to victory tonight over SIU Edwardsville in four sets with 28 kills to give her 1,606 kills for her career, setting a new program record. She is in the midst of her best season as a Racer as she now has 452 kills this season, second-most in the NCAA, and just 18 away from her career-high, set last year.
As for the rest of the Racers tonight, Katirah Johnson and Emily Matson contributed with seven and five kills, respectively, Callie Anderton dished out 43 assists, and Becca Fernandez anchored the Racer defense with 17 digs.
The Racers jumped out to a lead in the match as they won the first set 27-25, but it was not easy. With a 24-19 lead, MSU was not able to put the Cougars away as SIUE went on a 6-0 run to take a 25-24 lead. SIUE looked like they had won the set on the next point as an attack by Johnson went long, but after talking it over, the refs ruled there was a touch, which meant the Racers were still alive. After an error by SIUE gave the Racers set point once again, Alex Kaufmann delivered a serve that landed just inside the baseline for an ace to clinch the first set.
The second set was close early until an 11-4 run by the Racers put them up 15-9. SIUE would get as close as two at 21-19, but the Racers won four of the last five points in the set, culminating in a service ace by Courtney Swafford to win, 25-20.
SIUE went on an early run in the third set to take a 14-8 lead and never looked as the Racers could only get as close as four the rest of the way before the Cougars won, 25-18.
The Cougars looked determined to go the distance as they won the first four points of the fourth set and eventually took a 6-1 lead early. However, Murray State quickly climbed their way back into the set as they went on a 5-0 run, culminating with back-to-back aces by Fernandez, to take an 11-9 lead. SIUE would get back to within one at 17-16 but could not get any closer as the Racers went on a 7-1 run to get to match point at 24-17. After a couple of points by the Cougars, Courtney Radle clinched the match with a kill.
The Racers will be back in action tomorrow night at Racer Arena when they take on Eastern Illinois. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.
