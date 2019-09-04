MURRAY — After an All-OVC season in 2018, senior Rachel Giustino is off to a great start in 2019 as she has earned OVC Offensive Player of the Week after the opening weekend.
In three matches at the IUPUI Hampton Inn Invitational, Giustino led not just the Racers, but the entire OVC, with 61 kills for an average of 5.08 per set, nearly a full kill per set better than anyone else in the conference.
In the opening match of the season, she recorded 24 kills against Valparaiso and followed that up Saturday with a 28-kill performance against IUPUI, matching a career-high. While she won offensive player of the week, she was great on defense too, notching 18 digs against the Crusaders and 15 digs against the Jaguars.
Giustino also added a couple of points by recording three service aces and four blocks over the weekend.
She and the Racers will be back in action this weekend at the Troy Invitational beginning with Chattanooga and Jacksonville on Friday before taking on the host Trojans on Saturday.
