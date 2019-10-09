MURRAY — For the third time this season, senior Rachel Giustino has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
The Algonquin, Illinois native averaged 6.83 kills per set, tops in the OVC over the weekend, while hitting .326. Against UT Martin, she hit .405 with 20 kills in a sweep and followed that with 21 kills while hitting .269 against SEMO in three sets. She also added a service ace in each match and had two blocks against SEMO to give her 44.5 points in the two matches.
In addition to being the third time this year Giustino has earned the honor, it is the sixth time in her career she has taken home the award, having done so twice as a junior and once as a sophomore. It is also the fifth time in five weeks that a Racer has won OVC Player of the Week this year as Ashley McBee and Becca Fernandez each have Setter and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, to their names.
Giustino and the rest of the Racers will be back in action this Wednesday when they travel to Austin Peay in the First Financial Bank Battle of the Border. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
