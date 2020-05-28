MURRAY — A week that started with graduation for Murray State volleyball’s Rachel Giustino concluded on another happy note as she has signed a professional contract with TS Volley Düdingen Powercats in Düdingen, Switzerland.
“I am incredibly excited about this next chapter of my life and ready for the new challenges that will present themselves,” said Giustino. “If you had told me four years ago that this would be my path after graduation, I wouldn’t believe it. I am especially grateful to Coach Schwepker for pushing me the way he did and encouraging me to pursue this next step. Without his support, and the support of my teammates and other Murray State staff, none of this could have been possible! I’m incredibly proud to have played for a program that helped me achieve my future goals.”
Giustino wrapped up one of the greatest careers in Racer volleyball history in the fall as she became just the third MSU player to be named an AVCA All-American after being named OVC Player of the Year by averaging 5.35 kills per set, third-most in the nation.
The Algonquin, Illinois native is the all-time leader in kills in Racer history with 1,764 and is one of just nine Racers in the 1,000 kills/1,000 digs club. She was a three-time first-team All-OVC selection as well as the 2018 OVC Tournament MVP after winning her second conference title in three years.
The Powercats play in the top league in Switzerland and finished in the top four in the standings before the season was cut short by COVID-19.
