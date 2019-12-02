MURRAY— After wowing fans inside the CFSB Center in 2000, 2001, 2003, 2008, 2017 and 2019, the worldwide sensation Harlem Globetrotters have announced they will return to Murray State University for a seventh time on Jan. 15, 2020, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are now available via ticketmaster.com or at harlemglobetrotters.com.
“We are excited to welcome back the Harlem Globetrotters to the CFSB Center,” said CFSB Center Operations Supervisor Ryan Smart. “Globetrotters do an amazing job of providing guests with a family-friendly show that simply amazes spectators across the world. This being our seventh opportunity to host them in this building shows how much our community embraces them and enjoys this unique experience.”
The Globetrotters, who are committed to bringing their fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their Fan Powered World Tour. At each Globetrotters game, there will be over 20 opportunities before, during and after each event where fans will get a chance to directly interact with the team’s stars.
Prior to the performance, fans can secure a ticket to Magic Pass, the Globetrotters’ exclusive pregame event. Magic Pass gives fans unprecedented access to the stars of the team, an opportunity to learn tricks, shoot hoops and take pictures on the court. After each game, fans can participate in a free autograph session.
An additional exciting new element fans can look forward to this year is a new interactive mobile app with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball toss game and one-of-a-kind image filters that can be shared on social media.
The Globetrotters recently added five more Guinness World Record titles to their resume, bringing the team’s standing Guinness World Record count to 21.
The Harlem Globetrotters are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 94 years. Throughout their history, the original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience.
Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. Sponsored by Entenmann’s® Donuts, Tum-e Yummies and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website, harlemglobetrotters.com, and follow them on Twitter @Globies.
Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters performance can be purchased starting Oct. 16, 2019 online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Guests may also visit the CFSB Center ticket office, located at 1401 State Route 121 North, Murray, Ky 42071 (Lower A Entrance).
For more information, visit cfsbcenter.com or call 270-809-5577.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.