The footing was treacherous as I scrambled up the peak. Emotions welled up inside of me like lava about to burst forth from a volcano because I was back in the mountains. For the first time in a while, it felt like I was finally home. 

With every hurried step I took, loose rocks gave way and tumbled down the hillside.  “Just a few more feet,” I kept telling myself. “Just a few more feet!”   